New Program Balances Faith and Freedom

BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its continued promise to bring new programming to viewers, BEK TV is proud to announce its latest show, "The Culture Crossroads with Andrew Southwick." The program is dedicated to digging into different topics that touch on our beliefs, freedoms, and current events, all from a grounded faith-focused, conservative viewpoint.

Andrew Southwick brings his experience as a pastor to his new role as TV host. "I want viewers to talk about how faith and daily life cross paths, especially in today's world," he says. "The Culture Crossroads with Andrew Southwick" will cover a lot of ground, including politics, pop culture, and the stories of everyday folks. Guests will help with the discussions, and Southwick will drive the conversations in the direction of the truth.

Southwick also is an author and brings his reader-followers with him to the TV screen. He is the author of two books about faith and Christian values, titled "More Than Reconciliation: Coming to the Table of Grace" and "Timmy's Special Song."

"It's about understanding and discussing the bigger picture of our society from a faith-filled perspective," says Southwick.

For more information, visit https://bekbuzz.com/post/new-bek-tv-program-balances-faith-and-freedom.

BEK TV is the only North Dakota-owned broadcasting company remaining in the state and produces more local content than any other television station. It broadcasts statewide on television and across the world via internet. BEK TV consists of content from both BEK Sports and BEK News.

BEK TV is the largest television broadcaster of high school and collegiate athletics in the region, broadcasting more than 400 live events each year. The network also is the state's top producer of original news and opinion programming. BEK TV is the 2021, 2022, and 2023 winner of the Bismarck Tribune's Best of the Best contest, selected by the public for "Best Television Station."

The concept behind BEK's news programming is to provide a media service platform that is unscripted and uncensored. BEK TV hosts are untrained broadcasters who share their perspectives and views on topics and issues that North Dakotans are talking about. The BEK network never controls the messaging.

