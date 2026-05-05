New PSAs Highlight the Power of Connection to Combat Isolation

This Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond, the "Seize the Awkward" campaign encourages teens and young adults to start conversations with friends who may be struggling

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seize the Awkward" campaign, a partnership between the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the Ad Council, today announced new public service advertisements (PSAs) encouraging teens and young adults to check in with their friends.

Ad Council research finds that teens and young adults crave connection and emotional support, but many struggle to express that need – which can lead to feelings of isolation and loneliness. The new PSAs, "Let's Be Real," show that small, intentional moments of connection can make a meaningful difference in supporting a friend's mental health.

Since 2018, the national "Seize the Awkward" campaign, developed with longtime creative partner Droga5 (part of Accenture Song), has been dedicated to normalizing conversations around mental health and offering resources and encouragement to help young people support one another. According to Ad Council research, 54% of teens and young adults (16-24) facing mental health challenges usually turn to friends for support, ahead of parents, caregivers or professionals.

"This powerful new work is grounded in a simple truth: you don't need the perfect words to show up for a friend," said Ad Council Chief Campaign and Program Officer Heidi Arthur. "For eight years, in collaboration with our partners, 'Seize the Awkward' has continually evolved to meet the needs of young people today, and young people need real human connection."

"For teens and young adults, knowing what to say when reaching out to a friend can seem intimidating," said AFSP CMO Dr. Christine Yu Moutier. "We're reminding them that just being yourself and being there for a friend can be deeply meaningful, which can lead to honest dialogue and ultimately, better mental health outcomes."

"Connection is a critical part of mental health, especially for young people navigating so much change in today's world," said Daniel H. Gillison, Jr., chief executive officer, NAMI. "This work shows how a simple check-in can open the door to support and help someone feel seen, understood and less alone."

Created pro bono by Droga5, the new PSAs feature original music from a collaboration between Grammy-Award-winning producer and artist Lil Silva and award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Sampha. By depicting informal and intimate moments between friends, with minimal or unheard dialogue, the films remind viewers that being a good friend doesn't mean you have to know exactly what to say – it's about being present and being real.

"So many people are nervous about saying the right thing to a friend in need. We wanted to create work where the words didn't matter," said Kevin Brady, executive creative director at Droga5. "So, we removed dialogue and created an atmosphere that showed the power real friends have just by checking in."

The PSAs will run nationwide in donated placements across broadcast, digital, social, and out-of-home platforms, and will also be supported by custom content in partnership with Pinterest, Snapchat and TikTok, among others.

Since January 2018, "Seize the Awkward" has been a trusted source of information for teens and young adults across the country, driving 8.7 million visits to SeizeTheAwkward.org and generating $148 million in donated media support. Teens and young adults aware of the campaign PSAs are significantly more likely to say they checked in on a friend about their feelings or mental health in the past month compared to those not aware (57% vs 45%).

For tips and tools on how to check in with a friend, visit SeizeTheAwkward.org and follow @SeizeTheAwkward on Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok.

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change. For more than 80 years, the nonprofit organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more.

To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and view campaign creative on YouTube.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with its Policy and Advocacy Office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Media covering this story and the topic of suicide and mental health are encouraged to explore AFSP's Safe Storytelling Studio for ethical reporting guidance.

About The National Alliance on Mental Illness

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

Join the conversation: Instagram.com/namicommunicate | x.com/namicommunicate | Facebook.com/nami | LinkedIn.com/company/nami | YouTube.com/NAMIvideo | TikTok.com/@nami

SOURCE The Ad Council