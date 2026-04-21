The Ad Council Elects 22 Members to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council, the nonprofit behind many of America's most impactful communications programs that inspire action and accelerate social change, elected 22 members to its Board of Directors yesterday at its biannual Board meeting.

Chaired by Rita Ferro, President of Global Advertising at The Walt Disney Company, the Ad Council's Board of Directors brings together senior leaders from across business, marketing, media and technology. The Board offers critical strategic and financial support, fueling the organization's mission to address the leading issues facing people in the U.S., including firearm injury prevention, mental health and more.

Of the 22 members, 15 are new, while 5 have previously served on the Ad Council's Board of Directors. In addition, Jacki Kelley and Tyler Turnbull are continuing their board terms, now serving in their leadership roles at Omnicom and McCann, respectively.

New members of the Ad Council Board of Directors include:

Jay Askinasi, Chief Revenue Officer, Paramount

Sam Bakhshandehpour, President of Merchants, Bilt

Adam Bauer, Vice President, Sales, Discord

Chad Broude, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Highdive

Barbara Bush, Senior Vice President, Social Impact & Inclusion, NBA/WNBA

Mike Ford, CEO, Skydeo

Andrew Gorenstein, President, Advertising & Partnerships, People, Inc.

Jeff Greenspoon, CEO, Americas, Kantar

Amy Leifer, Chief Advertising Sales Officer, DIRECTV

Guy Marks, Chief Client Success Officer, Omnicom Media

Michelle Mesenburg, Senior Vice President, Chief Brand Officer, Target

Arianna Orpello, Chief Marketing Officer, GEICO

Jonathan Rosen, CEO, Orchestra

Sherina Smith, Chief Marketing Officer, American Family Insurance

Karl Wells, Chief Revenue Officer, The Washington Post

Returning members of the Ad Council Board of Directors include:

Lee Brown, Chief Business Officer, Pinterest

Jeremi Gorman, Chief Revenue Officer of Fanatics Advertising, Fanatics

Jacki Kelley, Chief Client Officer & Chief Business Officer, Omnicom

Jill Kramer, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Mastercard

Sean Lyons, Global Growth & Strategy Lead, Accenture Song, Accenture

Tyler Turnbull, CEO, McCann

Louisa Wong, CEO, MINT.ai

"We're thrilled to welcome our recently inducted board members to the Ad Council. Their leadership, expertise, and passion for purpose-driven work will help strengthen our mission to move society forward together," said Ad Council president and CEO, Lisa Sherman.

In addition to welcoming new Board members, the Ad Council has added 2 individuals to its Leadership Council. The Leadership Council is comprised of experts and innovators in media, tech, marketing and advertising who leverage their personal and professional expertise for the advancement of key activations and campaigns.

New members of the Ad Council Leadership Council include:

Jessica Henrichs, CEO, DonerColle Partners

Cory Treffiletti, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, Rembrand

A complete list of the Ad Council Board of Directors and Leadership Council is available on the organization's website, AdCouncil.org .

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change. For more than 80 years, the nonprofit organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more.

To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn , and view campaign creative on YouTube .

SOURCE The Ad Council