New Psympl Financial Market Research Reveals Differences in Consumer Financial Decision-Making Using Psychographics

Research conducted in partnership with Ipsos introduces a new paradigm in leveraging psychographic insights to influence consumer financial behaviors.

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The financial services industry is experiencing a transformation, thanks to a recent study by Psympl, conducted in partnership with Ipsos. This research has introduced psychographic profiling into the realm of financial decision-making, offering a fresh perspective on consumer behavior beyond traditional demographic and socioeconomic analysis.

Traditionally, financial advisors and wealth management firms have relied on quantitative metrics like income levels and asset sizes to tailor their services. However, Psympl's study suggests that understanding psychological drivers—what the firm refers to as psychographic data—can lead to more nuanced and effective marketing and client engagement strategies.

"Traditional metrics tell us what a client's financial picture may look like, but not why they make the choices they do," said Ran Mullins, Co-Founder and CEO of Psympl. "Our Psychographic AI™ technology dives deeper, uncovering motivations behind financial decisions, which allows for more personalized and resonant advice."

This research has significant implications for wealth managers and financial advisors seeking to enhance marketing, client relationships, and retention. The insights from the study allow for the creation of more personalized content and messaging, potentially leading to greater client acquisition, satisfaction, and loyalty.

The study's release is timely. As financial firms are projected to increase their digital advertising spend to nearly $43 billion in 2025, understanding how to effectively target and engage clients is more critical than ever. Psympl's findings could help these firms allocate their marketing resources more efficiently, ensuring that their messages reach the most receptive audiences.

Brent Walker, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Psympl, emphasized the broader industry impact: "This research marks a significant advancement in the financial sector's approach to client engagement. By integrating psychographic insights, financial services can foster deeper connections and more meaningful interactions with their prospects and clients."

As financial institutions continue to adapt to a rapidly changing economic landscape, the insights from Psympl's research offer a competitive edge by enhancing how financial behaviors are predicted and understood. Psympl is syndicating this market research to help inform financial services and wealth management firms' marketing and client engagement strategies.

