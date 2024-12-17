Psympl Pioneers "Psychographic AI" to Revolutionize Personalized Marketing

Co-Founders Ran Mullins and Brent Walker Launch Psympl, Introducing Advanced Audience Personalization Technology to Automate Content Creation and Drive Deeper Engagement for Consumer Acquisition & Loyalty

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Psympl (pronounced Simple) is proud to announce the official launch of its revolutionary marketing platform powered by "Psychographic AI." This innovative technology utilizes advanced algorithms to analyze consumer motivations, interests, attitudes, and behavioral data to develop psychographic profiles, allowing businesses to segment and understand their audiences on a deeper level than ever before. Psympl is focusing first on financial services and wealth management to dramatically improve conversions.

Psympl Psychographics

"Psychographic AI represents a new frontier in personalized marketing," said Ran Mullins, Co-Founder and CEO of Psympl, who has led successful B2B and B2C digital marketing agencies. "We developed this technology to go beyond traditional demographics, simplifying personalization by providing businesses with the insights needed to connect with their audiences on a more meaningful level."

Psympl operationalizes psychographics in marketing by integrating these insights directly into campaign workflows through its suite of products. This approach enables businesses in financial services and wealth managers to deliver highly personalized, data-driven campaigns that resonate with their target audiences, enhancing customer experiences and driving sustainable growth.

"Our goal is to empower marketers to create tailored messaging that truly speaks to individual motivations," added Brent Walker, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Psympl, whose marketing career spans 20 years at Procter & Gamble followed by several successful startups. "By understanding the unique psychographic profiles of their clients and prospects, financial advisors can automatically craft more effective marketing strategies and content that foster stronger connections and drive engagement results."

Psympl's platform simplifies the complex process of audience segmentation and campaign management, making advanced psychographic insights accessible and actionable. Through its user-friendly interface, marketers can optimize targeting, automate personalized messaging, select the most effective communication channels, and fine-tune message timing to maximize impact.

About Psympl

Founded by Ran Mullins and Brent Walker, Psympl is B2B2C marketing SaaS that pioneers the use of Psychographic AI to revolutionize consumer engagement. By offering advanced psychographic insights and AI-driven strategies and content creation, Psympl simplifies personalization and empowers businesses to deliver data-driven campaigns that go beyond traditional marketing approaches.

For more information, visit www.psympl.ai or contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Ran Mullins

917-740-6648

[email protected]

SOURCE Psympl