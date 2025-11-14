New Publication Presents Definitive Evidence of Leonardo da Vinci's Lost Masterpiece Horse and Rider

Groundbreaking volume unites five centuries of provenance, expert analysis, and scientific study to affirm Leonardo's authorship of the rediscovered wax model.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly released book distributed by Art encounter titled Provenance – Expert's Analysis – Scientific Studies Leonardo da Vinci – Horse and Rider presents a comprehensive and compelling body of research supporting the attribution of Horse and Rider to Leonardo da Vinci.

The publication represents the culmination of more than fifteen years of interdisciplinary study, uniting historical documentation, expert examination, and scientific analysis in what many scholars regard as one of the most significant rediscoveries of Renaissance sculpture.

A Masterpiece Rediscovered

Believed to have been created in Milan around 1508, Horse and Rider depicts a mounted figure in motion—an image of command and vitality consistent with Leonardo's studies for an equestrian monument to Charles d'Amboise, the French Governor of Milan. The wax model, preserved for centuries in private collections and rediscovered in a Swiss vault in the 20th century, has emerged as the only known three-dimensional work directly linked to Leonardo's hand.

Scientific and Scholarly Validation

The book meticulously documents a series of technical and academic assessments conducted over the past decades. Independent laboratories—including Oxford University—performed radiocarbon testing of the beeswax, confirming a 15th–16th century origin. Complementary material and compositional analyses conducted through Sotheby's Scientific Research Department verified the sculpture's authenticity and condition.

Further studies in botany and palynology undertaken by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, and comparative anatomical analyses by leading Renaissance scholars have collectively reinforced the attribution to Leonardo da Vinci.

Five Centuries of Provenance

Horse and Rider has passed through the hands of collectors, historians, and institutions whose records form an unbroken chain of documentation from Leonardo's Milanese period to the present day. The sculpture's journey is charted in detail within the new publication, tracing its preservation, scholarly rediscovery, and inclusion in exhibitions and academic catalogues that have shaped the ongoing dialogue around Leonardo's sculptural practice.

A Scholarly Contribution to the Study of Leonardo

Combining scientific rigor with art-historical depth, Provenance – Expert's Analysis – Scientific Studies Leonardo da Vinci – Horse and Rider stands as the most complete examination of the wax model's origin, craftsmanship, and survival. It synthesizes the findings of art historians, scientists, and technical experts whose collective evidence situates the work within Leonardo's creative legacy.

The book also examines the artist's methods in wax modeling and anatomical study, providing insight into his technical experimentation and his enduring pursuit of movement and form.

"This book represents the culmination of over fifteen years of research dedicated to understanding and preserving one of history's most extraordinary artistic survivals," said author and researcher JW Petty. "It brings together the voices of scholars, scientists, and historians to ensure Leonardo's legacy in sculpture is finally recognized."

Publication Details

Provenance – Expert's Analysis – Scientific Studies Leonardo da Vinci – Horse and Rider

Author: J.W. Petty

Format: Softcover | Full Color | 91 Pages

Publication Year: 2025

Available through: www.artencounter.com

For media inquiries, review copies, or author interviews, contact:

Art encounter, 5720 Arville St., Suite 119, Las Vegas, NV 89118

Attn: Rod Maly [email protected] 702-227-0220

SOURCE Art encounter