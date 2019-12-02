New Radiant Heat @ The Empire State Building Observatory

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, the Empire State Building has announced the installation of radiant heaters on its world-famous, open-air 86th Floor Observatory. The new heat lamps keep the chill at bay for visitors who wish to take in the views from the one-of-a-kind 360-degree outdoor observatory throughout winter in New York City.

"The Empire State Building is an all-season destination," says Jean-Yves Ghazi, President of the Observatory. "The addition of the heat lamps on the 86th Floor will provide our guests with a comfortable experience regardless of the weather, as they take in the views from the heart of New York City."

As part of a four-year, $165 million reimagination project, Guests can also immerse themselves in the 2nd Floor galleries–10,000 square feet of an educational and engaging interactive museum–as well as the 86th floor indoor gallery and the 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows, all climate controlled.

Tickets to the 86th floor Observatory start at $38 with tickets to the 102nd Floor Observatory available for an additional $20. Tickets can be pre-purchased online at www.empirestatebuilding.com or in real time on-site at kiosks located on the second and 86th floor. Stay connected on social via #ESBReimagined.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com , www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding , @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg , http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding , www.youtube.com/esbnyc , or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg .

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2019, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

