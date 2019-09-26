New Ram 1500 Limited Black Edition and Ram Heavy Duty Night Editions Unveiled at State Fair of Texas

Ram Truck today unveiled a new 1500 Limited Black Edition and Heavy Duty Big Horn and Laramie Night Editions at the State Fair of Texas. These new models will offer truck buyers an even wider selection of exterior appointments and content for even greater personalization.

Ram 1500, the reigning Texas Auto Writers Association's Truck of Texas, is taking the premium Limited model to new heights with the introduction of the Ram 1500 Limited Black Edition. The newest leader of Ram's opulent offerings builds upon the luxurious Limited trim with even more comfort, technology and refinement.



"Along with increasing capability, technology and efficiency, Ram is always looking for ways to create more comfort and refinement for our customers. The new Limited Black Edition is another example of how we deliver the most luxurious pickups in the industry," said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. "Additionally, the new Heavy Duty Big Horn and Laramie Night Editions now offer an even wider selection of personalized content."



The 2020 Ram 1500 Limited Black Edition stands out, courtesy of the following black accents, including: grille with R-A-M letters, badging, tow hooks, exhaust, premium LED headlamps, grille surround, bumpers, door handles and side-view mirrors. Other standard features on the Limited Black Edition include 22-inch black wheels, tonneau cover and sport performance hood. The Ram 1500 Limited Black is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations and with the 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel, 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 and 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine with eTorque. The Ram 1500 Limited Black Edition has a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $53,690.



The Ram Heavy Duty Night Editions, available on Big Horn and Laramie models, also join the lineup for 2020 and include a monochromatic design enhanced by a black grille with body-colored surround, black badging and black 20-inch wheels. For the first time, Ram Heavy Duty trucks equipped with dual rear wheels now get 17-inch black wheels with machined pockets. The headlamps and tail lights feature dark bezels. The Ram Heavy Duty Night Edition is available on Ram 2500 and 3500 4x2 and 4x4 Crew Cabs and Mega Cabs with a choice of 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 or renowned 6.7-liter Cummins I-6 featuring the highest available torque at 1,000 lb.-ft. The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty Night Editions has a starting MSRP of $37,995.



A long list of options and upgrades are available on Ram trucks, including the lighted and lockable RamBox cargo management system with adjustable tie-down cleats and bed divider, and the innovative Multifunction Tailgate.



Ram 1500 features a link-coil suspension for the segment's best ride and handling, and is also available with an exclusive four-corner air suspension system with five different ride heights (off-road 1, off-road 2, normal, aero and entry/exit). The Ram 2500 link-coil suspension delivers the industry's best ride and handling, and can be enhanced with the addition of an optional rear air suspension system with two driver-selectable ride heights and load-leveling feature. Ram 3500 also offers the industry's only supplemental rear air bag system with Hotchkiss leaf springs.



Ram 1500 Limited Black Edition trucks begin reaching dealerships late third quarter 2019. Ram Heavy Duty Night Editions go on sale later fourth quarter.



About Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles.



That focus leads Ram to design the industry's most innovative, award-winning trucks, emphasizing durability, strength, technology and efficiency.



With a full lineup of trucks, including ProMaster and ProMaster City vans, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go. From the no-compromise Ram 1500 that defines the future of pickup trucks with innovative design, the highest quality materials and class-exclusive technology, to the Ram Heavy Duty which combines the ability to out-power, out-tow and out-haul every single competitor with the segment's most comfortable ride and handling, Ram is committed to product leadership.



Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Most powerful: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Highest towing capacity: 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Heaviest payloads: 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most-awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram Truck lineup steps forward with the full force of modern capability providing confidence-inspiring features and class-exclusive vehicle safety.

