New Realtor.com® Commute Time Filter Lets Buyers Test Drive Their Commute Before Buying a Home

According to a recent survey of more than 600 realtor.com ® users, buyers would choose to save their sanity and sacrifice various home amenities in turn for a shorter commute. In fact, 85 percent of respondents indicated that they would compromise various home features, including lot size, square footage, and style of the home to reduce their commute time. Moreover, 40 percent of the respondents are looking to reduce their commute time by up to 45 minutes.

"At realtor.com®, our goal is go beyond helping consumers search for listings by providing them with the tools and information to make decisions about which homes are right for them," said Chung Meng Cheong, CPO for realtor.com®. "Our commute time filter is different from than others in the marketplace because it gives buyers the ability to toggle between rush hour and off-peak commute times. With a more holistic view of their drive to and from work, people are able to make more informed decisions about where to live, and hopefully reduce some unnecessary stress from their daily lives'."

After entering a basic search of bedrooms, bathrooms and location on the realtor.com® iOS app, users are able to filter listings that match their preferred commute time. These times are offered in 10-minute increments up to 60 minutes or more. After a maximum acceptable commute time is entered, all of the available homes that match their search parameters and commuting distance will populate.

Realtor.com® 's Commute Time Filter is now available on iOS and will soon be expanding to the company's Android app, as well as web and mobile web.

