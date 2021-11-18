New Release of Intermedia Unite® Delivers an Even More Feature-Rich, Intuitive, Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced the release of its latest version of Intermedia Unite®. This new release delivers even more of the features that businesses are looking for and helps them achieve more productive, efficient employee collaboration and deliver more informed and responsive customer care and support. Users enjoy voice, video conferencing, team chat, file sharing and backup, as well as call queues, active call routing, contact directories, and many more contact center features. As always, all are delivered and experienced on one, highly reliable, secure, and deeply integrated platform.

With this latest Unite release, employees can collaborate quickly and easily in a variety of ways, thanks to Unite's feature-rich set of tightly integrated and intuitive cloud solutions. In addition, customer-facing teams have access to more of the capabilities they need – including managing their call queues, easily bringing other experts into calls, and efficiently logging important interaction details – to provide the type of differentiated customer care that helps build greater customer confidence and loyalty. And Intermedia Unite does this all without requiring users to switch between applications.

"Businesses of all sizes are redefining how their employees engage with each other and with customers around the world," said Ira M. Weinstein, founder and managing partner of Recon Research, a leading market research and analyst firm focused on the communications space. "The Intermedia Unite platform offers both UCaaS and CCaaS capabilities within a single, elegant solution. And with each new release, Unite adds more features that make it faster and easier for hybrid workers to communicate, collaborate, and support customers while working from the office, from home, or from anywhere in between."

The new release further simplifies administration by providing a single interface for adding and managing users, paired with single sign-on to reduce the number of passwords that employees need to remember. In addition, businesses with seasonal fluctuations in their contact center operations can quickly provide additional employees with contact center capabilities with just a few clicks. Plus, because Intermedia Unite is cloud-based, employee collaboration and customer care can take place from anywhere, with the desktop and mobile apps that allow users to access Unite and its features wherever they go.

Also, as part of Intermedia's Worry-Free Experience™, customers receive Intermedia's J.D. Power-certified 24/7 assisted technical support as well as 99.999% uptime service level agreements.

Michael Gold, Intermedia's Chief Executive Officer, shared, "By adding enhanced contact center capabilities to Intermedia Unite, we are enabling customer-facing teams to seamlessly engage without having to switch between siloed applications. Because Intermedia owns the entire UCaaS/CCaaS stack, we are able to deliver tighter feature integration as well as greater control over quality of service and solution performance. We will continue to develop the products that businesses want, and partners want to sell, and are excited to introduce the latest version of Unite as part of our mission to help businesses work better from wherever work happens."

For Partners

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for its over 7,100 partners by providing the products and support needed to help maximize their success. This latest version of Unite is designed to do just that with the enhanced communications and collaboration solution set that businesses are looking for, coupled with J.D. Power-certified technical support and full suite of comprehensive sales, training, marketing, and onboarding support that partners have come to enjoy from Intermedia. Plus, with Intermedia's innovative Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model, partners are able to brand Unite as their own or co-brand with Intermedia, maintain ownership of their customer relationships, earn 5X more revenue than traditional commissioned agent models, and build long-term value in their businesses. Intermedia even calculates and remits complicated telecommunications taxes for its partners.

Intermedia's integrated experience is available for all Unite and Contact Center customers, with more features and contact channels in development. Intermedia Contact Center will continue to be available as a standalone solution.

About Intermedia Cloud Communications, Inc.

Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps 125,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of communications and collaboration solutions – all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, one intuitive point of administrative control, and five-years running J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,100 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

