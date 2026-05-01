New Report: 93% of Small Businesses Expect Growth in 2026

New data also shows AI adoption continues to rise and small business owners increasingly bypass traditional banks as financing patterns shift

CHICAGO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses are maintaining strong momentum in 2026, with sustained confidence in growth, increasing use of AI and continued reliance on flexible financing options, according to the latest Small Business Cash Flow Trend Report from OnDeck, a market leader in small business lending, and Ocrolus, an AI workflow and cash flow analytics platform for lenders.

Key findings include:

Growth Expectations. Small business optimism remains high, with 93% of businesses expecting growth in the next year and 32% expecting significant growth — a survey all-time high.

Small business optimism remains high, with 93% of businesses expecting growth in the next year and 32% expecting significant growth — a survey all-time high. Top Challenges. Cash flow emerged as the top concern for small business owners (31%) for the first time, surpassing inflation (29%).

Cash flow emerged as the top concern for small business owners (31%) for the first time, surpassing inflation (29%). Lender Preference . Over 76% of small businesses report bypassing traditional banks for capital, a survey all-time high.

. Over 76% of small businesses report bypassing traditional banks for capital, a survey all-time high. 2026 Planning Strategies. Access to credit was the leading factor shaping small business strategy (46%), followed by consumer spending (42%) and interest rates (35%), while external macro risks such as trade policy (14%) ranked lower in Q1 — consistent with previous quarters.

Access to credit was the leading factor shaping small business strategy (46%), followed by consumer spending (42%) and interest rates (35%), while external macro risks such as trade policy (14%) ranked lower in Q1 — consistent with previous quarters. AI Adoption. Fifty-eight percent of small businesses report using AI, continuing the steady upward trend seen in 2025, with 89% of users reporting a positive impact on their business.

"Small businesses aren't slowing down — they're planning ahead, investing in growth and finding new ways to operate more efficiently. At OnDeck, we're focused on helping them access the capital they need to keep that momentum going," said Cory Kampfer, Co-President of Small Business Lending at Enova.

"Small businesses are showing a high level of adaptability as they move through 2026," said David Snitkof, General Manager of Small Business at Ocrolus. "Whether it's adjusting pricing, exploring new suppliers, or leveraging AI, owners are making deliberate choices supported by better data and clearer visibility into their financial performance."

The report is based on responses from 651 small businesses with working capital loans and over 3.69 million small business applications for working capital financing during the past 15 months. The nationwide survey was completed between March 4–10, 2026. For more information and complete survey results, please visit ondeck.com/small-business-trends.

About OnDeck®

OnDeck®, part of Enova International, is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small businesses. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. OnDeck has provided loans to customers in 900 different industries nationwide. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com.

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading online financial services company that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. For over 20 years, Enova has provided approximately $70 billion in loans and financing to nearly 15 million customers by offering a suite of market-leading products powered by the company's world-class analytics, machine learning algorithms and proprietary technology. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at www.enova.com.

About Ocrolus

Ocrolus is a vertical AI workflow and analytics platform that transforms financial documents and digital data into regulatory-grade decision intelligence. Purpose-built for lending since 2016, the platform analyzes roughly 750,000 credit applications each month with industry-leading accuracy — enabling financial institutions to make faster, more confident credit decisions. Ocrolus goes beyond data extraction to deliver audit-ready cash flow and income analytics and fraud detection across a wide variety of document types, including bank statements, pay stubs and tax forms. Trusted by over 400 customers, Ocrolus is the engine of modern credit underwriting. To learn more, visit Ocrolus.com.

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.