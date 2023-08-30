New Report by Quantum Consultancy Reveals Top 60 Global Sport Cities Dominating the Event Hosting Landscape for Multisport Games and World Championships

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris was named the number one global sport city for event hosting in a new report by Quantum Consultancy and Durham University Business School. The report, titled "Global Sport Cities & The Olympic Ecosystem" has unveiled the top 60 cities based upon their hosting of major multisport games and world championships across the sporting ecosystem, giving them prestigious recognition as global sport cities for event hosting.

Top 20 Global Sport Cities for Event Hosting
Paris, France ranks as the number one sports hosting city as it prepares to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games next year, with Budapest, Hungary hosting most events overall during the 2021-2028 period analysed.

Tokyo, Japan ranks as the highest performing city in Asia, whilst Los Angeles, future host of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, places ninth and is the highest ranked city in the Americas.

A notable shift in the landscape sees cities in the Middle East such as Doha, Qatar; Dubai, UAE and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia all make the top 20 list as each continue to view sport as an important catalyst to unlock tourism, media exposure and social impact potential.

Chengdu, China is one of two Chinese cities to make the top 10, behind Beijing, and is the highest ranked destination that isn't a capital city. Chengdu has embarked on an event hosting strategy which includes two large-scale multisport games in the recently concluded FISU World University Games and The World Games in 2025

The cities are ranked based on their cumulative event score which considers the number of events a city has hosted or are set to host between 2021 and 2028, as well as the size, scale, and recognition of these events as part of the points-based methodology. The report analysed 355 individual event editions across 95 sports and 156 event properties. In total, 75 host nations and 330 host cities will have hosted this set of pinnacle events between 2021-2028, demonstrating greater diversity in the number and type of destinations hosting these events in comparison with previous years.

The report provides an insightful snapshot of the global sports hosting landscape and underlines the growing competition among cities to attract major events within the Olympic ecosystem, emphasising the strategic investments required to become a prominent global sport city.

The full report detailing the top 60 cities can be accessed here.

