New Report Details Home Health Care Industry Outlook for 2025

Survey findings capture the sentiment of home-based care professionals for the year ahead.

CLEVELAND, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Health Care News, a WTWH Media publication, is pleased to announce the results of its annual outlook survey on the state of the home-based care markets.

Conducted in collaboration with home-based care EHR leader Homecare Homebase, the survey compiles the views of more than 100 industry professionals to uncover the key factors defining the home-based care landscape in 2025. Responses come from a range of provider representatives, including owners, operators, C-suite executives, managers and staff.

In summary, respondents indicated:

Staffing is still the greatest challenge in home-based care, but staffing concerns have dropped by 4% since the previous year's survey

Organic growth is a top priority in 2025, with 65% of respondents citing the growth of existing locations as their tactic of choice in the year ahead

Referral growth targets are shifting, with 24% of respondents indicating hospital systems are a top referral growth target in 2025

Operational process improvement is the most cited business factor driving tech investment in today's marketplace

"While the operating environment for home-based care providers continues to be a challenge, we are seeing a shift in staffing sentiment in the results of this year's Home-Based Care Outlook 2025 survey. These findings can help today's agencies take a more comprehensive approach to the shifting market dynamics in 2025," said Bob Holly, managing editor of Home Health Care News.

"The Home-Based Care Outlook 2025 survey results show that our industry is at a technological crossroads, ready to embrace innovation to improve both care quality and operational effectiveness. As technology continues to evolve, home-based care is poised for growth," said Luke Rutledge, president of Homecare Homebase.

The full survey results are available here .

