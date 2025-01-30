New Report Details Hospice Industry Outlook for 2025

Survey findings capture the sentiment of hospice professionals for the year ahead.

CLEVELAND, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospice News, a WTWH Media publication, is pleased to announce the results of its annual outlook survey on the state of the hospice and palliative care markets.

Conducted in collaboration with home-based care EHR leader Homecare Homebase, the survey compiles the views of more than 100 industry professionals to uncover the key factors defining the hospice landscape in 2025. Responses come from a range of provider representatives, including owners, operators, C-suite executives, managers and staff.

In summary, respondents indicated:

Staffing is still the greatest challenge in hospice, but staffing concerns have dropped by 18% since the 2023 survey

Organic growth is a top priority in 2025, with 60% of respondents citing the growth of existing locations as their tactic of choice in the year ahead

Service line expansion is a focal point, with 56% of respondents planning to pursue new care types for the first time in 2025

Providers are embracing technology to overcome key challenges and improve documentation, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance

"While the hospice operating environment continues to be a challenge, we are seeing a shift in staffing sentiment in the results of this year's Hospice Outlook 2025 survey. These findings can help today's agencies take a more comprehensive approach to the shifting market dynamics in 2025," said Tim Mullaney, VP, editorial director, Hospice News.

"The Hospice Outlook 2025 survey results show that our industry is at a technological crossroads, ready to embrace innovation to improve both care quality and operational effectiveness. As technology continues to evolve, hospice is poised for growth," said Luke Rutledge, president of Homecare Homebase.

The full survey results are available here .

About WTWH Media and Hospice News

WTWH Media is an award-winning, digital-first B2B media and marketing company that connects brand marketers with targeted, hard-to-reach audiences of executives and practitioners. The company serves three core industry verticals including Engineering, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Foodservice, Retail, and Hospitality. Hospice News is the leading source of news and information covering the hospice and palliative care industries. For more information on WTWH Media, please visit wtwhmedia.com.

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Founded by industry veterans in 1999, Homecare Homebase (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader empowering exceptional home-based care through hosted, cloud-based technology solutions and administrative services. HCHB's customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. HCHB's products and services streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Each year, over 300,000 HCHB users serve approximately one million patients daily, resulting in over 121 million annual visits. Homecare Homebase is a Hearst Health company. For more information, visit hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1- 866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies — FDB, Homecare Homebase, MCG, MHK, QGenda and Zynx Health — elevate care.

SOURCE WTWH Media