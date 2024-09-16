New report finds Drax Contributes $1 Billion to Canadian Economy

Independent analysis illustrates the positive impact of Drax's wood pellet operations and how it helps support more than 3,000 Canadian jobs

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new economic analysis conducted by MNP, one of Canada's leading professional services and research firms, has found that Drax Group contributed $1 billion towards the Canadian economy and supported more than 3,000 jobs in 2023.

The study measured the economic impact of Drax's Canadian operations, which includes 10 pellet plants across British Columbia and Alberta, producing sustainable biomass wood pellets to generate renewable power in the UK and Asia.

"We take pride in the longstanding role we play in making Canada a renewable energy leader and we are grateful for the many employees, both our own and across our supply chain, for their dedication to building a strong clean energy workforce in communities across Canada," said Liezl van Wyk, Drax's Vice President of Northern Operations.

The report also showed Drax's commitment to sourcing from local suppliers by purchasing nearly 75% of its goods and services from those based within the respective province of their operations, which further supports local jobs and economies. Of the purchases made from suppliers outside of the province, over 90% are from Canadian businesses.

"Canada has built a robust economy through smart policies supporting domestic production of renewable energy. We will continue to find new and innovative ways to further our sustainability efforts for the benefit of Canada's natural resources," said van Wyk.

The total employment supported by Drax's operations (3,101 jobs) is approximately equivalent to the employment supported by the construction of 1,447 new homes in Canada.

Thousands of jobs are supported by Drax's activities across Canada in a wide range of sectors including high-skilled manufacturing of industrial components, engineering and technical machinery and transportation, many of which are in rural communities.

For example, in the Entwistle and Burns Lake communities where Drax's pellet plants are located, Drax provides 26% and 18% of their total employment income.

"We commend the workers, policymakers and other stakeholders who help ensure energy security and economic growth, particularly during times of international instability," said van Wyk.

Companies such as local sawmills rely on Drax to purchase their residuals and by-products. The use of these materials by Drax also keeps them out of landfills and off forest floors, where they can become fuel for wildfires. The timber, forest and furniture industries, among many others, have been key collaborators in sourcing residuals and waste products for beneficial reuse by Drax.

"Our research demonstrates the economic impact that Drax Group has made to the Canadian economy, with their operations in Canada generating $372 million in GDP in 2023," said Susan Mowbray, Partner at MNP. "We also found that the economic activity generated by Drax's pellet plants, port terminals and corporate offices, has a positive impact on local communities across Canada."

Drax Group's purpose is to enable a zero carbon, lower cost energy future and in 2019 announced a world-leading ambition to be carbon negative by 2030, using bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology. Drax's around 3,000 employees operate across three principal areas of activity – electricity generation, electricity sales to business customers and compressed wood pellet production and supply to third parties. For more information, visit http://www.drax.com/ca

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, MNP provides client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. MNP's clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca.

