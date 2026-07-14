New Report Finds GCC Capital Poised to Re-Engage with US Real Estate as Domestic Premium Narrows

RCLCO Fund Advisors and Soling Partners map the divergence between US market recovery and tracked Gulf investment flows

DUBAI, UAE and LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RCLCO Fund Advisors (RFA) and Soling Partners today released Middle East Institutional Capital and US Real Estate: Are They Still Friends?, a joint report examining why GCC institutional flow into US real estate has fallen to roughly one-tenth of its 2015 level even as the US market has recovered to near-2015 volumes. Drawing on twenty-five years of transaction and macro data alongside direct conversations with active GCC allocators conducted in Spring 2026, the report finds that renewed scale deployment depends on two independent conditions — GCC allocators' view of the US market, and GCC institutions' internal capacity to deploy offshore — aligning at the same time, and identifies early signs that the second of those conditions is beginning to shift as UAE domestic real estate returns moderate from 18% to 9.8% annually.

The report's base case implies $15–20bn of actual GCC capital moving into US real estate in 2026–27, deployed increasingly through direct transactions, co-investment and separately managed accounts rather than pooled fund subscriptions. Residential — multifamily and single-family rental in particular — shows the strongest alignment to current GCC preferences for income, USD denomination and long duration.

"Every allocator we spoke with this spring described the same shift. GCC institutions are insisting on direct ownership, asset-level transparency and control over their own liquidity, and the tracked data will keep understating the relationship until managers meet them on those terms."

— Richard Banks, Partner, Soling Partners

"Our demographic research shows renter household growth accelerating even as total household formation slows. That is precisely the income profile GCC allocators are asking for, and multifamily and single-family rental sit at the center of that alignment."

— Taylor Mammen, CEO, RCLCO Fund Advisors

The full report is available here.

About Soling Partners

Soling Partners is an advisory firm built for a single purpose: helping international asset managers and corporates engage effectively with Gulf capital. Founded in 2015, the firm draws on more than 40 years of combined experience working inside sovereign wealth funds, ruling family offices and governments across the region, and has secured in excess of $1.7 billion in new capital for its clients. Learn more at https://solingpartners.com/.

About RCLCO Fund Advisors (RFA)

Established in 2011 and an SEC Registered Investment Advisor since 2014, RCLCO Fund Advisors advises institutional investors on real estate investments through its analytical rigor, highly customized client-centric service, and impassioned search for alignment. Learn more at https://www.rclco.com/rfa/.

SOURCE RCLCO Fund Advisors