New Report Highlights 10 Big Mistakes Healthcare Marketers Should Avoid in 2020

TROY, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The landscape of digital healthcare marketing is changing, and a new report by healthcare marketing agency Smith & Jones highlights the ten mistakes healthcare marketers should avoid in 2020.

"Last year's best practices can quickly become this year's biggest mistakes," says Mark Shipley, CEO, and Director of Strategy. "That's why we published our 2020 Healthcare Marketing Trends Report identifying the ten mistakes to avoid that will result in a better return on marketing dollars for a more successful 2020."

10 Big Mistakes Healthcare Marketers Should Avoid in 2020

The trends report details each mistake and provides background information, ideas, questions to ask yourself, and resources for additional reading.

Some common mistakes include:

Becoming too transactionally focused

Your marketing department might be focusing on bringing people in the door right now, but will patients be motivated to stay beyond their immediate need?

Difficulty in navigating complex organizations and uncertainties about costs can lead to consumer distrust. Healthcare systems need to prioritize transparency and ease.

Proximity is not a valid differentiator, as there is always another provider who could open a location closer to your patients. What can you say that none of your competitors can?

Each year, Smith & Jones publishes its annual trends report highlighting the top issues impacting healthcare marketers for short and long-term planning.

This year's report has the same goal but looks at healthcare marketing from a different point of view.

Download the 2020 Healthcare Marketing Trends: 10 Big Mistake to Avoid free eBook here.

About Smith & Jones

Smith & Jones is the healthcare marketing agency that specializes in branding and targeted service line marketing for hospitals, health systems, and other care providers. Learn more at smithandjones.com .

