New Report Highlights Growth Trends in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services Sector

CHICAGO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong fundamentals and a favorable macro-outlook continue to draw attention and capital into the Aerospace, Defense, and Government Services (ADGS) sectors, according to a new industry report released by the ADGS investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

"With the proliferation of technology-driven capabilities and services as well as rising geopolitical tensions, global military spending is expanding across sectors, and many private investors are viewing the space as the next horizon of digital warfare," said William Farmer, Managing Director and lead banker for the Aerospace, Defense & Government Services team at BGL. "These trends will continue to create new market leaders and propel consolidation as companies aim to achieve economies of scale and attract additional capital looking to be deployed in the space."

The ADGS market will continue to see growth into 2024 driven by commercial aviation, geopolitical instability, and the continued push of digital transformation and technology innovation. In the report, BGL explores several key themes and trends that are driving market growth and transaction activity.

Key takeaways include:

Why trends in commercial air travel and backlogs are propelling growth in the aerospace sector and the drivers of aftermarket demand

Why defense spending is growing and the areas of focus that are allowing tech-enabled services to thrive

How technology adoption is playing a critical role in advancing government initiatives to sustain competitive advantage

Where investors are directing capital inflows and which sectors are seeing outsized acquisition growth

M&A volume is expected to rebound in 2024 with acquisition activity off to a strong start in the first quarter as transaction activity reflects the continuing emphasis on high-tech and next-generation capabilities. Capital inflows and market fragmentation will fuel deal flow with the middle market ripe for consolidation.

BGL's Aerospace investment banking team has decades of relevant experience and a network of long-standing relationships across a broad range of subsectors, including aerospace technology, aviation services & distribution, defense, space, and government technology & services. BGL's Industrials Group has extensive global transaction experience and domain knowledge across a broad range of end markets. Our emphasis is on providing investment banking advisory services to middle-market companies that offer unique value propositions to their customers and exclusive product and service offerings.

