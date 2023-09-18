New Report Highlights Key Elements of Cloud Workload Security Landscape

Trend Micro Incorporated

18 Sep, 2023

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today revealed its citation by analyst Forrester in a new report which will help IT buyers better understand the landscape of cloud workload security offerings. 

To access a full copy of the Forrester report, please visit: https://www.forrester.com/report/the-cloud-workload-security-landscape-q3-2023/RES179850 

Forrester's report, The Cloud Workload Security Landscape, Q3 2023, lists Trend Micro as one of six vendors that generate $250m or more in annual revenue from their cloud workload security (CWS) portfolio.

The report also covers extended use cases that include three areas of focus for Trend: agent-based cloud workload protection; container protection; and cloud security posture management (CSPM). Trend has decades of experience innovating in all three product areas, and will be showcasing further advancements at AWS re:Invent in November.

Container and cloud workload protection will be enhanced, unified and integrated with XDR to deliver centralized detection and response for the cloud (CDR).

Trend will also look to integrate its CSPM and container runtime vulnerability capabilities into a major new offering to help customers better manage risk across their cloud attack surface.

These enhancements are part of the Trend Vision One™ strategy designed to deliver visibility, control and risk management across the entire IT and OT environment from a single platform.

"Trend Micro pioneered cloud security as we know it," said Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend. "We remain focused on innovating for our customers, whatever stage of the cloud journey they're at. Our upcoming announcements at AWS re:Invent will deliver even more value as we accelerate our platform-based security strategy to help global organizations improve attack surface risk management."

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

