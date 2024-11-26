New Report: Main Street Businesses Bullish on Future Growth

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses remain optimistic about future growth heading into the holiday season, according to the latest Small Business Cash Flow Trend Report from OnDeck, the leading small business lending company at Enova (NYSE: ENVA) and Ocrolus, the document AI and cash flow analytics platform for lenders.

Key findings include:

Optimism and Growth: Most small business owners (92%) continue feeling optimistic about future growth, expecting moderate to significant growth over the next six months.





Most small business owners (92%) continue feeling optimistic about future growth, expecting moderate to significant growth over the next six months. Family Ownership and Control : Many small business owners are eager to maintain control and build generational wealth, with 58% of family-owned businesses intending to pass their business on to family members.





: Many small business owners are eager to maintain control and build generational wealth, with 58% of family-owned businesses intending to pass their business on to family members. Payments: More than 62% of small businesses accepted alternative and real-time payment methods, with many small businesses accepting apps including Zelle, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay and Google Pay.





More than 62% of small businesses accepted alternative and real-time payment methods, with many small businesses accepting apps including Zelle, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay and Google Pay. Access to Credit: Small businesses are becoming less reliant on traditional banks for credit, increasingly prioritizing non-bank lenders to access capital —73% of small business owners reported bypassing traditional bank loans in favor of alternative lenders.

"Small businesses continue expressing optimism around growth prospects as the broader U.S. economy improves and we head into the holidays," said Jim Granat, Co-President of Small Business Lending at Enova. "The latest report also reflects a meaningful shift in where small businesses are first seeking funding, with nearly three-quarters reporting that they're bypassing traditional banks and instead going directly to non-bank lenders."

"Access to capital is a critical factor in small businesses' ability to succeed and grow, especially when considering challenges like seasonal fluctuations in revenue or economic uncertainty," said David Snitkof, SVP of Growth at Ocrolus. "Insights from cash flow data help small business funders consider a more complete view of businesses' financial health, ultimately giving them the tools to approve more qualified borrowers for the funding they need to thrive."

The report is based on responses from 525 small businesses with working capital loans and over 2 million small business applications for working capital financing during a 15-month period. The nationwide survey was completed between September 23-30, 2024. For more information and complete survey results, please visit: ondeck.com/small-business-trends.

OnDeck®, part of Enova International, is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small businesses. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. OnDeck has provided loans to customers in 900 different industries nationwide. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com .

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial services company with powerful online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. Through its world-class analytics and machine learning algorithms, Enova has provided more than 11.1 million customers with over $58 billion in loans and financing. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at www.enova.com .

Ocrolus is a document AI platform that enables faster and more accurate financial decision-making. The company analyzes documents with over 99% accuracy, regardless of format or quality, supporting over a thousand document types, including bank statements, pay stubs, and tax forms. Ocrolus provides a trusted solution to detect fraud, analyze cash flows and income, and streamline decisions for 400+ clients across a number of use cases. Customers such as Enova, PayPal, Brex, CrossCountry Mortgage, Plaid, and SoFi leverage Ocrolus automation to build delightful user experiences. To learn more, visit Ocrolus.com .

