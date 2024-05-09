NEW REPORT PROVIDES ANALYSIS OF BOTH EV DRIVERS AND SITE HOST EXPERIENCES

Study from The Transportation Energy Institute's Electric Vehicle Council Offers Current Perceptions and Behaviors

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric vehicle (EV) charging station site hosts might be able to better attract and satisfy their customer needs if they focus on key site attributes related to safety, according to a new report, "EV Market Insights", released today by the Transportation Energy Institute's (TEI) Electric Vehicle Council (EVC).

"There have been hundreds of surveys released that ask drivers about their experience, preference and intent," said John Eichberger, Executive Director of TEI. "But this is the first that we are aware that combines insights from drivers with the experience of charger site hosts. This type of analysis is critical if we are to build a charging network that satisfies the needs of both the driver and the site host and provides business value to those investing in infrastructure."

This important report combines insights from drivers with the experience of charger site hosts. Post this

According to the report, the most important site features desired by EV drivers included:

1) Multiple charging spots

2) Open 24 hours per day, 7 days per week (provided by 52% of sites surveyed)

3) Chargers located in a highly visible location (provided by 68% of sites surveyed)

4) Bright lighting around charging units (provided by 56% of sites surveyed)

5) Visible security cameras (provided by 65% of sites surveyed)

Charging station site hosts that offered these services, plus a playground for children, could potentially "activate" 94.2% of EV drivers to visit their site for their charging needs.

Download the free report.

About The Transportation Energy Institute

Founded by NACS in 2013 as the Fuels Institute as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit social welfare organization, the Transportation Energy Institute publishes fact-based research projects designed to answer relevant market questions, not advocate for any specific outcome. Our reports are geared toward all industry stakeholders – from those trying to make strategic business decisions to policymakers considering legislation and regulations affecting the fuel and vehicles markets.

About The Electric Vehicle Council

The EV Council brings organizations together to share insights and experiences relative to infrastructure deployment and operation, to initiate original research and to fill in knowledge gaps for successful strategies associated with the installation and operation of EV charging stations.

Contact:

Marjorie Frankel

[email protected]

SOURCE Transportation Energy Institute