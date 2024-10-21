New Report Reveals Business Leaders Are Rushing AI Adoption, Raising Concerns Over Literacy, Ethics and Preparedness

New report exposes need for training on how to use AI responsibly

AARHUS, Denmark, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stibo Systems, a global leader in master data management, today released its latest report, 'AI: The High-Stakes Gamble for Enterprises'. The report reveals that while U.S. business leaders across industries increasingly rely on artificial intelligence (AI) for critical decision-making, gaps in literacy, ethical usage, and organizational preparedness highlight notable concerns.

"AI is transforming business operations by automating processes, delivering actionable insights, and fostering stronger engagement with key stakeholders," said Gustavo Amorim, Chief Marketing Officer, at Stibo Systems. "However, if business leaders go all in on AI without establishing strong ethical and governance frameworks, they may be gambling away with their organization's future, rather than positioning it for long-term success."

The report covers survey insights from 500 U.S. business leaders (director-level and above) across multiple sectors, including retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG), manufacturing, banking, insurance and life sciences.

The survey found that 32% of business leaders admit they have rushed AI adoption, while 58% acknowledge a lack of AI ethics training. Additionally, 86% express a desire for more training on how to responsibly use AI.

Additional key findings from the survey include:

Preparedness concerns: 49% of business leaders admit they are not prepared to use AI responsibly, highlighting the substantial gap in readiness.

Bias mitigation: 79% of organizations do not have bias mitigation policies and practices in place, indicating that most business leaders are not addressing AI's most critical ethical challenges.

Security risks: 54% of organizations have not implemented new security measures to keep up with AI integration.

Amorim continued: "Establishing trustworthy data sources, enforcing robust security and ethical policies, and providing comprehensive AI literacy and bias training are essential steps to protect employees, customers, and brand reputation. Without these measures, organizations are rolling the dice, risking financial and reputational damage instead of capitalizing on the innovation and synergies AI can deliver."

For more information about the report and to access all key findings visit here.

