Stibo Systems joins new Microsoft Software and Digital Platforms Group in EMEA

AARHUS, Denmark, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global master data management (MDM) solution provider Stibo Systems has joined the Microsoft Software and Digital Platforms group in EMEA.

The new Microsoft EMEA group aims to accelerate and strengthen its collaboration with Stibo Systems along with other independent software vendors (ISV) and digital-native clients based in EMEA.

"We are thrilled that Microsoft has added Stibo Systems to this newly formed EMEA group," said John Tully, Chief Sales Officer at Stibo Systems. "More so than ever, we're committed to innovating and going to market together as we continue to expand our global footprint. By deepening our relationship with Microsoft, we are well-positioned to deliver cutting-edge MDM solutions that empower businesses across EMEA and beyond."

Stibo Systems' Master Data Management Enterprise Platform, known as STEP, integrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to enable enterprises to launch the right products at the right time and place.

"We welcome Stibo Systems to our new operating group of strategic ISVs and Digital Native customers across EMEA," said Darren Hardman, CVP Enterprise EMEA, at Microsoft. "Stibo Systems has shown significant growth, offering customers the benefits of its availability on the Azure Marketplace."

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems is a leading enabler of trustworthy data through AI-powered master data management. Built on a robust and flexible platform, our SaaS solutions empower enterprises around the globe to deliver superior customer and product experiences. Our trusted data foundation enhances operational efficiency, drives growth and transformation, supports sustainability initiatives and bolsters AI success. Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of Stibo Software Group, which guarantees the long-term perspective of the business through foundational ownership. More at https://www.stibosystems.com.

