New Report Reveals Major Banks Are Failing Latino Homebuyers Across California

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinoProsperity today released Mapping Access and Exclusion: Latino Home Purchase Lending Across California's Major Metropolitan Markets, 2018–2024 , a comprehensive analysis of Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data that reveals a stark and persistent gap between traditional banks and nonbank lenders in serving Latino homebuyers across California's major metropolitan markets.

The report finds that while Latinos represent 37.7% of California's adult population, they received only 31% of home purchase loans in 2024, a gap that has narrowed but remains significant. More troubling is the role of traditional banks: among California's top 25 lenders, the six major banks directed just 11.4% of their loans to Latino borrowers, compared to 30.5% among nonbank lenders.

Orson Aguilar, President and CEO of LatinoProsperity , said, "Latino families are driving homeownership demand across California, yet the data make clear that major banks have largely turned their backs on this community. This is not just a lending imbalance. It is a structural threat to Latino wealth building and intergenerational mobility."

Key Findings:

Citibank posted the lowest Latino lending rate among major banks at just 5.3%, with Wells Fargo at 6.8%—less than one-quarter of the nonbank average. JP Morgan Chase led the banks with a 21% lending rate to Latino homebuyers.





In the San Francisco Bay Area, the most exclusionary market analyzed, Latino borrowers received just 8.6% of loans. Traditional banks there served Latino borrowers at a 4.7% rate, less than one-third the nonbank rate of 13.7%.





The Inland Empire and Fresno showed the strongest Latino lending rates (38.6% and 38.7%, respectively), yet traditional banks were largely absent even in these more affordable markets.





In Los Angeles, home to the largest concentration of Latino households in California, Latinos received just 19% of loans from the top 25 lenders.

The report calls on banks to re-establish a meaningful presence in Latino-majority neighborhoods and commit to publicly measurable goals to increase Latino home-purchase lending. It also urges state and federal policymakers to strengthen Community Reinvestment Act obligations and expand the pace of home construction.

