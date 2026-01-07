New Report Reveals Surprising Trends in Illinois Airport Accidents

Analysis Shows Majority of Accidents Occur Away from Major Hubs

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident & Injury Lawyers, analyzing ten years of Illinois aviation data, reveals that the majority of airport accidents occur at smaller, regional facilities rather than the state's busiest hubs. The analysis, based on data from 2015 to 2024, shows that while major airports handle the highest volume of traffic, they account for a smaller percentage of total incidents.

The report, which examines accident distribution across the state, provides critical context for travelers and aviation professionals. The findings indicate a significant disparity in where accidents are most frequently recorded.

According to the analysis:

The top 10 busiest airports in Illinois were involved in just 34.7% of all accidents over the last decade.

In contrast, the state's other regional and municipal airports accounted for 65.3% of incidents during the same period.

"This data provides critical context for understanding aviation safety in Illinois," said Andrew Kryder, Esq. "The findings suggest that different airport environments face unique challenges. Our goal is to support those affected by any type of aviation incident and to help the public understand the real statistics behind aviation safety."

This report aims to inform public perception by clarifying where the greatest risks in aviation lie. The data underscores that safety measures may need to be tailored to the specific operational profiles of different airports, from major commercial hubs to smaller general aviation airfields.

Publication: Beyond the Hubs: Where Do Most Illinois Aviation Accidents Happen?

