New Report Reveals Travel Companies Falling Behind Competitors on Cage-Free Eggs

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Open Wing Alliance (OWA), a global coalition of 100 organizations in 72 countries on six continents, releases a new animal welfare report: Fair and Fowl: Global Travel Edition . The report examines ethical discrepancies within the hospitality sector, exposing companies that, despite pledging to source 100% cage-free eggs in their supply chains in recent years, are refusing to disclose progress on their commitments. The report highlights the importance of corporate transparency and holding companies accountable for the welfare of animals in their supply chains.

Among the hospitality laggards called out in the report are Best Western, Capella Hotel Group, and Millennium and Copthorne Hotels for refusing to provide public updates on their cage-free global pledges. As consumers increasingly prioritize ethical practices, these companies are facing a profit-threatening backlash for perceived deception on animal welfare claims from consumers.

"Pressure from both the public and investors to end cruel practices in animal agriculture has led to the implementation of cage-free egg policies worldwide," says Hannah Surowinski, Global Corporate Relations Manager, the Open Wing Alliance . "Today's tourists are seeking out more ethical travel experiences, and part of that includes expecting a higher standard of animal welfare this report calls out hospitality companies still refusing to report on their global and regional progress, calling into question their integrity and risking increased scrutiny and a loss of consumer trust due to a lack of accountability."

As consumers demand ethical practices and corporate accountability, over 2,500 of the world's largest corporations have committed to eradicating cages from their supply chains—nearly 1200 of those have already completed their cage-free transitions, including JetBlue and Motel One.

"JetBlue has been proud to source 100% cage-free liquid and shell eggs since 2017, which is a result of working with business partners in our international network that share our value of high-quality ingredients and ethical business practices," said Jayne O'Brien, JetBlue Head of Marketing and Loyalty.

"Motel One is excited to partner with The Humane League on improving animal welfare. Across the group, we are proud to source 100 percent cage-free eggs, free-range at a minimum, for all of our products. In Germany, Austria, France and the Netherlands our eggs are 100% organic. We believe this is a crucial step towards a sustainable and ethical supply chain," said Ann-Katrin Moitje, Purchasing Manager at Motel One.

Cage-free leaders reporting on progress (among others): JetBlue (already 100% cage-free) Dorchester Collection (already 100% cage-free) Motel One GmbH (already 100% cage-free) Starhotels (already 100% cage-free) Marriott International Carnival Cruise Lines Club Med Four Seasons Hyatt Kempinski Langham Hospitality Travel + Leisure Co. (formerly Wyndham Destinations)



Cage-free laggards refusing to report on their progress (among others): Best Western Millennium Hotels and Copthorne Hotels Capella Hotel Group



To learn more about the Fair and Fowl: Global Travel Edition , click here . To join consumers around the world in taking action against the companies failing to make progress for animals, click here . For more information about The Open Wing Alliance, visit OpenWingAlliance.org . Follow along with the cage-free movement on Twitter @GlobalCageFree .

Why cage-free egg systems?

Over four billion hens endure life in tiny, cramped cages that prevent them from stretching their wings or engaging in natural behaviors. Caged systems promote stress, reproductive disease, and poor bone health in egg-laying hens.

Numerous countries have addressed the cruelty of cages by banning them entirely, such as Austria, Luxembourg, and Switzerland, and many other countries have enacted laws that will come into force in the coming years. In the US, eleven states have banned the use of battery cages for egg-laying hens, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, and Washington.

About the Open Wing Alliance (OWA)

Founded in 2016 by The Humane League , the Open Wing Alliance is a coalition of about 100 animal protection organizations in 72 countries on six continents, trailblazing farm animal welfare in nearly every market globally. Through shared knowledge, resources, and people power, the OWA is united around their goal to end the abuse of chickens worldwide.

