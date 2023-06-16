New Report Says Fathers Are Key to Enabling Their Kid's Success in Organized Sports and Activities!

CONCORD, Calif., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of Father's Day 2023 eTeamSponsor, the leading digital fundraiser for teams, clubs, schools, and colleges, released its 1st annual "Dad's Impact Report" on the role dads play in enabling their kid's success in organized sports and activities. The report details the findings from a survey of over 200 parents in the U.S. which confirms that dads play a key role, spending an average of five and half hours a week - and 15% spending a whopping 10 hours or more a week - on their child's extracurricular activities! This investment wasn't limited to just time as dad's report spending $6,500 a year on average to fund their children's organized sports and activities, and 13% saying they spent a staggering $10,000 or more a year!

Given the financial burden of a child's organized sports and activities, it came as no surprise to find that the majority of dads (70%) report their kids used fundraising to help support their team, activity, or club. The traditional car wash (24%), digital fundraising platforms like eTeamSponsor (19%), and the good old bake sale (19%) were perceived by dads as the most effective forms of fundraising.

eTeamSponsor CEO Sean Connors said, "This Father's Day we recognize dads everywhere for the pivotal role they play in support of their kid's participation in organized sports! At eTeamSponsor we are a team of former student-athletes, coaches, and athletic directors, and we've seen the impact fathers have had in helping so many achieve success in organized sports. We're excited to share the results of our 1st annual "Dad's Impact Report" that highlights the important contributions of dads nationwide."

eTeamSponsor is the leading digital fundraising platform for teams, clubs, schools, and colleges. Since 2010 eTeamSponsor has helped raise over $165 million to offset the ever-rising cost of organized sports and activities. Money raised on the eTeamSponsor platform funds critical needs like travel, equipment, and training for our clients. To learn more about eTeamSponsor visit: www.eteamsponsor.com.

