New report underscores the cost-savings and overall health benefits of dental insurance

"The value of dental insurance is clear: it enables cost-savings, gives peace of mind, and supports overall health," said James W. Hutchison, President & CEO, Delta Dental Plans Association. "Delta Dental remains committed to leading the nation in providing affordable plans, expanding access to care, and ensuring Americans can benefit from the value that dental insurance delivers and live their healthiest lives."

If you are interested in learning more about dental insurance plans, please visit: https://www.deltadental.com/us/en/product.html

*As reported in the results of Delta Dental's 2020 State of America's Oral Health Report, a nationwide analysis of consumer opinions and behaviors related to oral health.

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental insurance provider, covering more than 80 million Americans and offering the country's largest dental network with approximately 156,000 participating dentists. Over the last decade, Delta Dental companies provided over $1.75 billion in direct and in-kind support to improve the oral health of our communities across the country. Visit deltadental.com for information on individual dental insurance plans and group dental insurance plans.

Follow us on Twitter @DeltaDental and Facebook: Delta Dental Plans Association

SOURCE Delta Dental Plans Association

Related Links

www.deltadental.com

