New Research by The Myers-Briggs Company Explores the Power of Teamwork

The two new studies focus on job satisfaction and the relationship between type and team collaboration

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An essential part of any organization, teams have many advantages over individual work. But that doesn't mean that they don't have their challenges.

To help understand the relationships among team performance, MBTI® personality type and satisfaction, The Myers-Briggs Company is releasing the findings of two new studies: "Type, teams, and team performance", and "Type, teams and job satisfaction".

One of the many findings of the two new research reports from The Myers-Briggs Company is that of all the challenges team members face, poor leadership was rated as the worst thing about being on a team. Download the research to learn more.

MBTI personality type and teams

This new report examines the elements associated with team effectiveness, encompassing individual perspectives and actions, the overall performance of the team, and the manner in which individuals' MBTI personality type preferences influence their perceptions of team collaboration.

"The survey shows that feeling valued is one of the best things people report about being on a team," said John Hackston, Head of Thought Leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company and responsible for the study. "However, overall participants also reported that poor leadership was the worst thing about being on a team. This study sheds light on where teams and managers should focus their efforts to improve teamwork."

Job satisfaction and intention to leave

Being involved in a team environment can significantly impact job satisfaction. However, the nature of that impact can vary depending on personality type preferences. But how do these differences come into play when working within a team? Topics analyzed in this report include:

The most and least satisfied individual MBTI types

The most and least satisfied team types

The relationship between type and satisfaction, intention to leave, and remote/hybrid working

