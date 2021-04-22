New Research By Velocity Smart Technology Reveals Almost Half Of Us Office Workers Scared To Return To Offices

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 42% of US office workers have said catching Covid-19 as a direct result of being back in contact with colleagues is what worries them the most about returning to the office.

Over a third of US office workers (39%) also said they were most fearful of contracting Covid-19 through contamination of shared office equipment, such as computers and keyboards.

The ' Supporting Your Remote Workforce in 2021 and Beyond ' report, commissioned by Smart Locker Provider Velocity Smart Technology , showed that US employees have big concerns on returning to the office.

Most surprising, considering a reluctance to mandatory mask wearing in some US states, almost three quarters of US office workers (70%) would welcome mandatory mask wearing to be in force.

Anthony Lamoureux, CEO of Velocity Smart Technology, said, "Before the turn of the last decade, remote working was something that so-called 'cool' or young businesses provided as a perk to attract rising talent. But one global pandemic later and things are very different.

"Business leaders and IT directors now need to understand exactly what the pandemic taught us about remote working, which in a nutshell is that it's here to stay. For a company to thrive in this new paradigm, it needs to evolve the support provided to remote employees and ensure they're equipped to give their all."

Gartner research suggests 74% of businesses plan to permanently shift employees to remote work after the Covid-19 crisis ends, therefore it is unsurprising that 83% of US office workers surveyed in this research agree that flexible working is here to stay - suggesting that the office has changed forever.

