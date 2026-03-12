New Research Exposes the Complexity of Deploying AI Systems in the Workforce

32% of organizations admit rehiring staff following layoffs because cost savings from AI didn't materialize

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Research from Orgvue, the organizational design and planning software platform, has revealed that the complexity of AI deployment is leading to costly mistakes and leaving organizations trapped in a "fire-and-rehire" cycle.

In the rush to take advantage of AI's potential, organizations are deploying the technology without fully understanding the work they want to transform. As a result, 32% of organizations that made redundancies on the cost-saving promise of AI have had to rehire staff, exposing a critical gap between ambition and operational understanding.

The research points to the difficulties in deploying AI for workforce transformation, revealing that organizations are still in the early stages: 42% of organizations say they are "testing" or "researching" AI for deployment, and 23% of companies that made layoffs say they based their decisions on general assumptions about AI capabilities, rather than role-specific analysis.

This suggests a fundamental readiness challenge: AI's impact on work is highly specific to tasks, roles, and workflows, so approximations about what it can replace don't map to how work actually gets done.

Commenting on the findings, Jessica Modrall, Chief Product Officer at Orgvue, said:

"AI has genuine, transformative potential to reshape how organizations work, but that potential can only be unlocked when leaders have a clear, detailed picture of how work gets done today and who does it.

"Right now, too many organizations are deploying AI without understanding the work in detail. That's not an AI problem; it's a workforce intelligence problem."

Notably, the research also found that workforce disruption is being driven more by economic forces than by AI: 43% of organizations say "economic conditions" are the primary reason for making redundancies, which together with "company restructuring" (31%) accounts for 74% of workforce reductions.

Meanwhile, 69% of HR leaders say AI is being used to justify a broader range of change initiatives, with cost saving representing 26% of the stated deployment rationale.

Modrall added:

"While the long-term potential of AI remains bright, sceptics will not be surprised to see that the technology can disappoint when it's deployed in a purely cost-saving capacity. As a means of reducing or replacing the workforce, AI is not the solution many organizations hoped it would be."

About the research

Orgvue conducted this study in partnership with Watermelon Research, surveying 300 full-time managers (age 18+) within the HR field in the US. The sample included splits between HR executives, senior, middle and junior management titles. It also included a spread of geographies, company sizes and industries represented. Data was collected from September 11 to 25, 2025.

About Orgvue

Orgvue is an organizational design and planning platform that empowers your business to transform its workforce by understanding the work people do and the skills they have. Our platform connects strategy to structure, providing clarity of vision, so you can build a more adaptable, better performing organization that thrives in a constantly changing world of work.

The world's largest and best-known enterprises and consulting firms use Orgvue to visualize and model current and future states of the organization and make faster, more informed decisions. The company is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

SOURCE Orgvue