AAPACN Announces Winners of 2026 National Awards Recognizing Excellence in Post-Acute Care

Nation's top post-acute care leaders honored for innovation and impact on residents and facilities

ORLANDO, Fla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing (AAPACN®) announced the recipients of its 2026 AAPACN Awards for Post-Acute Care Professionals, honoring the individuals and organizations that are driving excellence in long-term and post-acute care and improving outcomes for residents and families across the country. Recognized among peers and industry leaders at the AAPACN 2026 Conference in Orlando, Florida, this year's winners represent the essence of long-term and post-acute care through their commitments to clinical excellence, workforce development, regulatory excellence and quality outcomes.

2026 Award Winners

Clinical Assessment Professional of the Year : Salem Johnson, MSN, RN-BC, RAC-CT, Houston Methodist Hospital TX

Salem Johnson is recognized for her exceptional mastery of the RAI and MDS process and her deep expertise in both patient care and regulatory standards. As a SNF Program Manager and MDS Coordinator, Johnson has strengthened interdisciplinary collaboration, improved documentation accuracy and elevated resident-centered care. A trusted mentor and educator, she empowers her colleagues with the knowledge and confidence to navigate complex regulatory standards while always prioritizing resident quality of life.

Clinical Leader of the Year : Erin Overla, BSN, RN, RAC-CT, RAC-CTA, Carespring Healthcare OH

As Vice President of Nursing, Erin Overla embodies inspiration, influence, integrity and innovation through her work overseeing 16 skilled nursing facilities and two senior living campuses. Her leadership has driven measurable reductions in hospital readmissions, strengthened nursing retention and advanced value-based care models. Known for her hands-on approach, Overla has cultivated a culture where clinical excellence and compassionate care go hand in hand.

LTPAC Shining Star Award : Jennifer Cambron, RN, LNHA, ALA, ICP, RMC, Cherokee County Health and Rehab AL

Jennifer Cambron's 25-year career, from nursing assistant to administrator, reflects a deep commitment to residents, staff and community. Under her leadership, Cherokee County Health and Rehab expanded memory care and post-acute services, launched mentorship programs for new staff, and introduced innovative resident-centered traditions like "Rehab Rockstar" celebrations honoring residents returning home. Cambron's belief that leadership is rooted in teamwork and shared purpose shines through in a culture defined by compassion and respect.

Impact Award : Angela Huffman, RN, Ascension Living PA

With nearly four decades in post-acute care nursing, Angela Huffman has advanced practice standards at the corporate, consulting and national levels. Her work has reduced acquired pressure injuries from 12 percent to 2 percent and lowered rehospitalization rates across facilities from 29 percent to 13 percent. A mentor to emerging nurse leaders and an advocate for regulatory excellence and data integrity, Huffman's career reflects measurable impact on both clinical outcomes and professional development across post-acute care.

Organizational Excellence Award : Ignite Medical Resorts, Overland Park, KS

Ignite Medical Resorts is honored for embedding leadership development into the foundation of quality care. Through innovative programs like Lion in Training, CNO IT, and Ignite U, the organization has built a robust pipeline of operational and clinical leaders. Investments in RAC-CT certification, Section GG competency training, and trust-centered leadership frameworks have improved clinical outcomes, including a significant rise in discharge function scores. Ignite's model demonstrates how strategic leadership development directly elevates resident experience and quality performance.

"At a time when long-term and post-acute care are both more complex and more essential than ever, these leaders represent the strength of our profession," said Tracey Moorhead, CEO of AAPACN. "Their passion and leadership make a significant impact in their organizations and enhance the entire post-acute care field. We are proud to celebrate their leadership and the profound difference they make in the lives of residents and families every day."

The AAPACN Awards are presented annually to recognize outstanding achievements in post-acute care nursing. Winners receive complimentary conference registration, travel stipends and accommodations to support continued professional development. Nominations for the 2027 awards will open this fall.

For more information about AAPACN certification programs and professional development, visit https://www.aapacn.org/

About AAPACN

The American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing (AAPACN®) champions innovation and transformation across the post-acute care continuum by enabling providers to deliver unparalleled care. Representing more than 18,000 post-acute care nurses and leaders in over 6,100 facilities nationwide, AAPACN provides industry‑leading education, certification, and evidence‑based resources that elevate quality of care and drive operational performance. Learn more at AAPACN.org.

Media Contact: Juliet Thomas

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SOURCE American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing