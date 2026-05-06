New Research Finds Americans Haven't Turned Against Higher Education -- They're Ambivalent, and Waiting to be Convinced

Trust in Higher Education Starts Local, a national survey and narrative action report from C&S, reveals that trust in colleges is built neighborhood by neighborhood — and that nearly half of Americans are ready to trust colleges that show up.

PRINCETON, N.J., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As college presidents take to podiums across the country this commencement season, new research from C&S offers a critical reframe: Americans have not turned against higher education. They are ambivalent—and waiting to be convinced.

The study, conducted in partnership with Hattaway Communications with funding from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, finds that nearly three in four Americans (74%) say they trust colleges, universities, and community colleges to do what is right, a figure that holds across race, education level, and political affiliation. Yet only 25% trust them "a great deal," and performance lags behind expectations on every dimension measured, by margins of 24 to 34 percentage points.

"The findings make clear: higher education doesn't have a PR problem. It has a proof problem. Colleges that activate community voices as partners and advocates, rather than speaking alone, will be far more effective at building public trust," said Jay Geneske, Chief Communications Officer at C&S. "Many colleges are already doing this work. The public just isn't seeing it yet. The opportunity is to tell those stories more effectively, through community voices and in the places where people actually are."

The research also shows that Americans haven't lost sight of what college is for. When asked about the most important contributions colleges could make in America today, respondents named developing critical thinkers and informed citizens (75%), preparing students for careers (72%), and finding cures for cancer and other diseases (70%).

"Higher education has long prepared people for careers and citizenship, equipping students to think critically, collaborate, and solve the problems of their generation. However, this mission faces growing scrutiny," said Rajiv Vinnakota, President of C&S. "Americans are asking hard questions about cost, value, and purpose. People haven't given up on college, but they want proof that it's producing real value for students, the community, and our nation."

The Most Trusted College in America? Your Local One.

One of the research's most striking findings: people trust specific schools, not "higher education" as a system. The closer someone is to a college—geographically or through direct experience—the more likely they are to trust it. Among Americans who say they do not trust higher education overall, nearly half (49%) still trust their home state university. When a college feels unfamiliar, the most common response is "I don't know," not outright distrust.

The appetite for local engagement is real. Eighty-one percent of Americans say they would be interested in participating in activities organized by a college near them—from community service projects to public forums on local issues. And 79% agree that "the best place to make a real impact is in your local community." When asked how their local college could make a difference, respondents pointed to specific, actionable ideas—many of which colleges are already doing, but that the public rarely hears about.

The research also identifies who Americans actually listen to on civic issues. The most trusted messengers are not the voices who typically speak for higher education: local business owners (66%), nonprofit leaders (63%), and local faith leaders (51%) all rank well above college presidents (27%).

The Ambivalent Majority

The future of public confidence in higher education will not be shaped by its strongest supporters or its loudest critics. It will be shaped by the ambivalent majority: Americans who believe in the promise of higher education, but need to see it delivered. C&S's research identifies three distinct mindsets within this group:

Constructive Critics : Supportive of college as an idea, but skeptical about value, access, and outcomes.

: Supportive of college as an idea, but skeptical about value, access, and outcomes. Civic-Minded Reformers : Focused on higher education's role in preparing citizens and solving shared public problems.

: Focused on higher education's role in preparing citizens and solving shared public problems. ROI Skeptics: Concentrated on affordability, transparency, and clear career pathways.

Together, these audiences represent nearly half the American public. Reaching them requires connecting higher education's work to what matters most in their daily lives: community impact, civic leadership, and economic opportunity.

A Resource for Leaders

C&S is releasing this research alongside "Local Proof and Storytelling Playbook," designed to help college presidents, communications leaders, and civic partners take action. Together, the report and toolkit identify three priorities for building public trust:

Make the Local Visible. Tell human stories of students, faculty, and campuses solving real problems. The public trusts what it can see and recognize close to home.

Tell human stories of students, faculty, and campuses solving real problems. The public trusts what it can see and recognize close to home. Be Honest About the Work Ahead. Americans know there is work to do and want to help. Closing the gap in visible, public ways builds trust faster than polish.

Americans know there is work to do and want to help. Closing the gap in visible, public ways builds trust faster than polish. Go Local. Build partnerships with businesses, civic organizations, and community leaders. Colleges that show up as community anchors — not just academic institutions — will earn deeper trust.

The report was produced in partnership with Hattaway Communications and based on a national survey of 2,404 U.S. adults fielded between November 24 and December 5, 2025, supplemented by media analysis and narrative research. Margin of error: ±2%.

Trust in Higher Education Starts Local is available for download at https://cands.org/research-trust-higher-ed-starts-local/

About C&S

Founded in 1945 as the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation, C&S (cands.org) sparks young people to help build a strong and thriving America. Guided by the Power of &, C&S is grounded in a simple belief: young people with ideas—not institutions with ideologies—make our country stronger. We meet young people where they are—on campuses, at work, and in their communities—creating clear pathways for discovery, collaboration, and fresh civic solutions. Across all of our work, C&S helps young people practice three essential civic skills: having productive conversations; using credible information; and collaborating to create solutions. Learn more at cands.org.

SOURCE Institute for Citizens & Scholars