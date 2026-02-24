New Research Finds Heart Health Benefits in Combining Mango and Avocado Daily

Study Links Avocado and Mango Consumption with Improved Vascular Function Among Adults with Prediabetes

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the one in three (98 million) Americans living with prediabetes, a surprising fresh fruit pairing may hold promise for heart health. A new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association suggests that adding one avocado and a cup of mango to your daily routine may help support key markers of cardiovascular health. Adults with prediabetes who enjoyed this combination daily for eight weeks saw improvements in blood vessel function and diastolic blood pressure – two important indicators of cardiovascular wellness.

Conducted by researchers at Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech), the study asked adults with prediabetes to follow an Avocado-Mango (AM) diet – adding one medium Hass avocado and a cup of fresh mango to their daily meals and snacks for eight weeks. A calorie-matched control group followed a similar diet, with avocado and mango replaced by calorically comparable carbohydrate-based foods. Those on the AM diet saw meaningful improvements in blood vessel function, which supports healthy circulation, and diastolic blood pressure, a key factor in long-term heart health, compared to the control group.

Blood vessel function improved significantly in participants on the AM diet. They experienced a significant increase in flow-mediated dilation (FMD) – a key measure of endothelial function (blood vessel health) – to 6.7%, compared with a decline to 4.6% in the control. This suggests a meaningful improvement.

Diastolic blood pressure also significantly improved, particularly among men. In the control group, men saw an average central blood pressure increase of 5 points (mmHg), while those on the AM diet experienced a reduction of about 1.9 points – a difference that can be clinically significant if sustained. These benefits occurred without changes in calorie intake or body weight, suggesting that nutrient-dense fruits like avocado and mango may support cardiovascular health without major lifestyle changes.

"This research reinforces the power of food-first strategies to help reduce cardiovascular disease risk, particularly in vulnerable populations like those with prediabetes," said Britt Burton-Freeman, PhD, Principal Investigator and Professor at Illinois Tech. "It's an encouraging message: small, nutrient-dense additions—like incorporating avocado and mango into meals and snacks—may support heart health without the need for strict rules or major dietary overhauls."

The Avocado-Mango group also saw increases in fiber, vitamin C, and heart-healthy monounsaturated fat – nutrients tied to cardiovascular wellness – without changes in calorie intake or body weight. Select kidney function markers, such as estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), also improved. While no significant differences were found in cholesterol, blood sugar, or inflammation, the findings highlight the value of adding nutrient-rich fruits to the diet, especially for those at risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Together, mango and avocado offer a unique combination of nutrients that may help support heart health:

Mango has fiber (2g/serving*, 7% DV) and is an excellent source of antioxidant vitamin C (50% DV), which may support blood sugar control, weight management, and overall cardiovascular wellness.

Avocado is a good source of fiber (3g/serving**, 11% DV), important for managing cholesterol levels, blood sugar and body weight. In addition, avocado contributes heart-healthy fats (6g unsaturated fats), which can lower the risk of heart disease by helping to reduce LDL cholesterol, and potassium (250mg, 6% DV), important for maintaining healthy blood pressure.

The complementary nutrient profiles of these two fruits offer a simple, satisfying way to nourish the body and support cardiovascular wellness.

*Mango serving size: ¾ cup; **Avocado serving size: 50 g (1/3 of a medium avocado)

This study was supported through an unrestricted grant from the National Mango Board (NMB) and the Hass Avocado Board (HAB). NMB and HAB had no role in the study design or findings.

About the Study

The study enrolled 82 generally healthy adults aged 25–60 with prediabetes, overweight or obesity (BMI 25–35 kg/m²) who were non-smokers, not on special diets, and free from major chronic conditions. Participants followed an 8-week, calorie-controlled diet reflecting typical American eating patterns. The Avocado-Mango diet included one Hass avocado and one cup of fresh mango daily, while the Control diet provided calorie-matched carbohydrate alternatives. All meals met 75% of participants' daily caloric needs and were prepared and provided to ensure consistency and compliance. Remaining calories were self-selected to allow for dietary flexibility while minimizing variability and supporting overall adherence.

The primary outcome was flow-mediated dilation (FMD), a noninvasive measure of endothelial function. Secondary outcomes included blood pressure, metabolic markers, inflammation, kidney function, and dietary intake. No significant changes were observed in body weight or calorie intake, suggesting that adding nutrient-dense fruits like avocado and mango may support cardiometabolic health without promoting weight gain.

Study strengths include its controlled feeding design, parallel structure, and focus on whole, nutrient-dense fruits. Limitations include the short intervention period and a specific study population, which provides information for people with prediabetes, but may limit generalizability to other populations.

