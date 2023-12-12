New Research Finds Strategic Employee Development Essential to Improve Employer Reputation, Workforce Resiliency

News provided by

Keystone Partners

12 Dec, 2023, 12:00 ET

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from organizational consulting firm Keystone Partners establishes the need for strategic investment in employee development for achieving organizational resilience in a world marked by Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity (VUCA).

The survey data from employees and business leaders across generations and industries identifies "Keystone moments" as crucial junctures for strategic employee investment. Investing in employees at these pivotal moments — such as transitional moments where an employee advances in the organization — significantly enhances the employer-employee relationship, leading to a more engaged, loyal, and healthier workforce. The study found 87% of employees who received both career development and career transition services from their employer felt their relationships with their employers were reciprocal.

"Employers today are dealing with more transient workforces than ever, and we've found companies are judged by employees less by the length of tenure than by the quality of the employee-employer relationship during that tenure," said Tim Baldwin, CEO of Keystone Partners. "Employees now expect companies to invest in their growth. When employees feel invested in, our research shows they're more likely to view the relationship as positive."

Surprisingly, the findings suggest employers who invest in employees at major career milestones — even those usually perceived as negative, such as a layoff — can result in positive business outcomes:

  • 77% of employees who received career transition assistance from their employer felt losing their job was ultimately a positive experience
  • Additionally, 65% of employees who survived a layoff but knew those who were impacted received career transition services viewed their employer in a positive light

Business leaders can access more insights from the research by downloading the exclusive report.

About Keystone Partners
Keystone Partners is an organizational consulting firm that specializes in leader transformation and career transition. Keystone Partners works with companies to build resilience by investing in people during moments that matter, creating reciprocity, practicing empathy, and delivering with flexibility. The organization does this by delivering successful outcomes for their customers' employees at the pivotal moments in their career. For over 40 years, the firm has been a trusted advisor with a proven track record of helping individuals at all levels and companies of all sizes, across a broad range of industries, navigate career changes and unlock their full potential.

SOURCE Keystone Partners

Also from this source

Keystone Partners, a Portfolio Company of Silver Oak Services Partners, Expands with ICC Partnership

Keystone Partners, a Portfolio Company of Silver Oak Services Partners, Expands with ICC Partnership

Keystone Partners ("Keystone"), a Silver Oak Services Partners LLC portfolio company, announced that it has expanded and enhanced its service...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.