New Research Finds That Women Who Eat Nutrient-Dense, Plant-Rich Diets Age Slower

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study published by researchers from the Nutritional Research Foundation, Northern Arizona University, and epigenetics company TruDiagnostic , has unveiled promising insights into the effects of a nutrient-dense, plant-rich diet, known as the "Nutritarian" diet, on biological aging and inflammation in women. This research, published in Current Developments in Nutrition , suggests that long-term adherence to the Nutritarian diet, which emphasizes vegetables, legumes, nuts, and seeds, can significantly reduce markers of biological aging and chronic inflammation.

The study compared 48 women who had followed the Nutritarian diet for five years or more with a control group of 49 women following a standard American diet (SAD). Using advanced DNA methylation-based tools, researchers found that women on the Nutritarian diet exhibited slower biological aging, as measured by the DunedinPACE epigenetic clock. This group also had lower dietary inflammatory potential and favorable changes in methylation-predicted immune cell profiles, including lower levels of neutrophils and higher levels of T regulatory cells.

"These findings suggest that the Nutritarian diet not only reduces inflammatory markers but may also slow biological processes associated with aging," said lead author Deana M. Ferreri, Ph.D. "This research aligns with the growing body of evidence supporting the role of plant-rich diets in promoting long-term health."

The study also reported reduced epigenetic biomarker proxies for LDL cholesterol, C-reactive protein, and blood glucose among Nutritarian diet participants, highlighting the diet's potential for supporting cardiovascular and metabolic health. Findings from this study include the following:

Epigenetic age acceleration, indicated by the third-generation clock DunedinPACE, was significantly slower in the Nutritarian group compared to the SAD group (p = 4.26•10-6). The Nutritarian diet group showed lower dietary inflammatory potential, as indicated by Empirical Dietary Inflammatory Pattern (EDIP) and Dietary Inflammatory Index (DII). Lower methylation-predicted neutrophils and higher T regulatory cells in the Nutritarian group suggest cardiovascular health benefits and a lower inflammatory status. Lower epigenetic biomarker proxy (EBP) for C-reactive protein, suggesting a lower inflammatory status in the Nutritarian group. EBPs for LDL cholesterol, body mass index (BMI), IGF binding protein 5, and blood glucose were also lower in the Nutritarian group.

This research adds to the mounting evidence on the benefits of plant-based dietary patterns and could influence future dietary recommendations for aging and inflammation-related diseases.

