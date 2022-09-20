New Research from Chicco USA Uncovers Need to Educate Grandparents, In Addition to Parents, on Car Seat Safety During Child Passenger Safety Week

To mark Child Passenger Safety Week, the trusted car seat manufacturer is putting the latest in safety, comfort, and innovation at the forefront to help grandparents feel confident when in transit with their grandchildren.

LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey commissioned by Chicco® revealed that nearly three in four (72%) grandparents are very or extremely confident when it comes to installing a car seat for their grandchild(ren), despite the fact that a majority (66%) have not installed a car seat in at least 20 years. While car seat confidence is high, changing guidelines can be challenging to navigate at any stage of parenting. With significant updates since grandparents last used a car seat with their own children, there is need for continued education.

The new research, which polled 550 U.S. grandparents of grandkids aged 12 and under, comes as 66% of grandparents say they take an active role in childcare, caring for their grandchild(ren) at least once a month, once a week or full-time. As the juvenile industry marks Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 18 – 24), Chicco is spotlighting the latest technology and guidelines for child safety to help grandparents feel confident while driving with their grandchildren in the back seat.

"Grandchildren hold such a special place in their grandparents' hearts, and our recent research shows that many grandparents are taking an active role in the daily lives of their grandkids, like pick-ups and drop-offs from school, daycare and various activities," said William Hasse, Vice President of Marketing, Chicco USA. "Child Passenger Safety Week serves as a reminder for all caregivers to make sure they are following the latest safety guidelines with their car seat, including for grandparents who may be getting reacquainted with baby products after many years. We want to make sure they're equipped with the proper knowledge and gear to keep their grandkids safe."

To provide grandparents with helpful resources and the latest guidelines on proper car seat installation and use, Child Passenger Safety Technician at Chicco, Josh Dilts, shares the following tips:

Learn the growth stages. Become familiar with the latest guidelines on when to switch stages of a car seat, from rear- to forward- facing and booster. According to the survey, a majority of grandparents (61%) indicated desire or intent to buy an all-in-one car seat, eliminating the need to purchase multiple seats. The latest car seat from Chicco, the OneFit ClearTex® All-in-One , is designed to fit from birth through booster, making it a good option for caregivers to transition through all phases as their grandchildren grow.

Consider upgraded features. Chicco offers a selection of car seats that are GREENGUARD Gold Certified for low chemical emissions that contribute to healthier air quality around baby. Chicco has also re-launched some top-sellers with new, innovative ClearTex® fabrics that have no added chemicals and are inherently fire-resistant, including the OneFit™ ClearTex® All-in- One Car Seat , KeyFit 35 Zip ClearTex® Infant Car Seat and the KidFit ClearTex® Plus 2-in-1 Belt-Positioning Booster.

Use resources for help. While a vast majority of grandparents cited confidence in their ability to install a car seat for their grandchildren, almost half (47%) of respondents noted that they did or will receive help installing one, indicating uncertainty. As a resource for grandparents when questions arise, Chicco offers the latest guidelines, installation tutorials and caregiver FAQs on ChiccoUSA.com. For those with the OneFit ClearTex®, easily scan the QR code on the side of the seat for instant access to digital usage and installation guides. Or, if additional assistance is needed, local fire departments will typically have a CPST on hand that can check if your car seat is installed correctly.

Stay up to date. Knowing many grandparents haven't installed car seats in decades, it's important to know that car seats have expiration dates not just to ensure the car seat meets today's safety standards, but also because plastic becomes brittle over time, compromising safety. Always check the expiration date to be sure the car seat is safe to use.

As a public service, Chicco USA will be hosting a free car seat check in partnership with the Prego Expo in Minneapolis on National Seat Check Saturday, September 24 from 10:30AM to 2:30PM, offering local parents and caregivers an accessible opportunity to get their kids' car seat installation checked in-person by a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician. Not only will parents have access to a one-on-one consultation with a technician, they will also have the chance to win the newest all-in-one car seat from Chicco, the OneFit ClearTex® , worth $299.99. To ensure a spot with a tech, parents can email or call Chicco Child Passenger Safety Tech Instructor Courtney Barry at: [email protected] or (717) 945-9993. Walk-ins will be accepted as time permits.

Parents and grandparents can find additional resources and tip to help choose the best car seat at ChiccoUSA.com.

About the Survey

Conducted in August 2022, Momentive obtained a sample of 553 U.S. grandparents to at least one grandchild under the age of 12, who do or will in the future, ride in the car with their grandparent.

About Chicco® Products and Artsana USA

Artsana Group, maker of Chicco Products, is a leading European company with global headquarters in Como, Italy and worldwide expertise in everything for baby. The Chicco brand was founded over 60 years ago and is now in 120 countries. Chicco has become a household name for parents across the United States thanks to products like our #1-rated KeyFit® Infant Car Seat, which has been recognized as the very best for safety, performance and style. Visit www.ChiccoUSA.com for more.

