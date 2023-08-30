New Research from Corero Network Security Provides In-Depth Look at TCP SYN Packets

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security, the specialists in distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions, released new threat research today offering an in-depth examination of TCP SYN packets. These packets play a crucial role in initiating connections over the internet's fundamental TCP/IP protocol. However, their importance also makes them a prime target for DDoS and other cyberattacks.

In the research note "TCP SYN Packets: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly," Corero cyber security engineer Huy Nguyen provides a comprehensive overview of SYN packets. The report details the components of a valid SYN packet and how it adheres to TCP specifications. It also covers how attackers can craft malicious SYN packets to overwhelm targets or disguise their origins.

Nguyen states, "[TCP SYN packets] are one of the most important packet types in TCP communication. Knowing their characteristics and behaviors can help defenders make better decisions when it comes to blocking a SYN-based attack.

Key highlights from the report include:

Characteristics of legitimate TCP SYN packets.

Indicators of suspicious SYN packets and the methods these may be used in DDoS attacks.

Examples of uncommon, but not necessarily malicious, SYN packet types.

The research provides network security experts with guidance on inspecting SYN traffic and identifying abnormalities. "Understanding SYN packets, their applications, and expected traffic patterns, will help increase the chances of blocking SYN-based attack vectors successfully," said Nguyen.

The full research report is available at https://go.corero.com/threat-research-syn-attacks.

