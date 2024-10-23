New Research from Corporate Insight (CI) Identifies Best Practices for Digital Front Doors among Leading Health Systems

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from Corporate Insight (CI) identifies the leading organizations and offers actionable best practices for digital front doors among health systems. The Health System Monitor: Where to Get Care Information and Resources report examines how 20 leading health systems use digital platforms to position themselves as trusted resources to help patients find appropriate care. The study finds that the most effective Where to Get Care pages showcase a health system's full offerings while providing cost information and personalization options in a logically organized format.

"The Where to Get Care Information and Resources report advances our understanding of this critical first step in the digital healthcare experience," says Stephanie Chan, Senior Analyst at CI. "The report demonstrates how these pages act as an initial touchpoint that directs patients through their care journeys. A few key decisions in design, findability and even in the resources organizations choose to highlight can make or break these essential hubs."

"The report highlights exemplary experiences from organizations like Cedars-Sinai, Kaiser Permanente, Kettering Health, Mount Sinai and University Hospitals," adds Margaret Bannon, Analyst at CI. "These organizations offer effective Get Care pages with patient-centric designs that showcase the best practices in this report."

The Health System Monitor report establishes actionable best practice recommendations for organizations looking to enhance their site experience, including:

Health systems should strive to present a comprehensive range of care options across their pages, from primary and urgent care to specialized chronic disease management and mental health services. Organizations like Mount Sinai and CHRISTUS Health do well in showcasing the full spectrum of their available care services.

and CHRISTUS Health do well in showcasing the full spectrum of their available care services. Clear calls-to-action, like links to appointment schedulers, also help patients take informed next steps in their healthcare journey.

Get Care pages should also set patient expectations in terms of scope of care, relative costs and follow-up processes, as University Hospitals does on its On-Demand Care page, detailing the type of provider the patient would see, insurance coverage, and the availability of on-site lab services.

"Effective design is key on these pages," says Chan. "Organizations offer a lot of information in these hubs, so well structured, visually appealing and logically organized information allows patients to understand their options and make informed decisions. In the report we highlight the design of Kettering Health's Find Care page, with its use of icons, color coding, and side-by-side comparisons to create a patient-friendly experience. Providing patients with all their options in a digestible format helps to establish an organization as a trusted partner."

To conduct the research for this report, CI examined the dedicated Where to Get Care sections or pages on the public websites of 20 leading health systems. Researchers assessed the findability and promotion of these pages, page design and features, as well as the content and educational resources, such as types of care options, provider information and tools.

Available to CI Health System Monitor subscribers, the Where to Get Care Information and Resources report includes best practice examples, highlights from top health systems and in-depth reviews for the following 20 covered organizations:

