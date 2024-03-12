New Research from Dario Demonstrates Ability to Deliver Improved Health Outcomes with Integrated Solution for Members Managing Weight and Blood Glucose with or without GLP-1 Medications

Study presented at ATTD 2024 is the first of a planned series examining the impact of Dario's integrated cardiometabolic solution as a means to address weight and diabetes with or without a GLP-1

Additional research presented demonstrated Dario's ability to improve awareness of the importance of flu vaccines in member with Type 2 diabetes

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) (the "Company"), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today two new clinical studies presented at the 17th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) 2024, held March 6 – 9 in Florence, Italy.

Examining evolving standards for metabolic health: Improving outcomes with or without medication

The introduction of GLP-1s as an effective tool for both weight loss and diabetes management is evolving the standards of care for metabolic health conditions. Dario's cardiometabolic solution integrates digital tools, connected devices and intelligent technologies to deliver a personalized and integrated experience to help drive better outcomes through effective behavior change. Today, members can utilize the Dario solution with or without a GLP-1 medication and receive support tailored to their unique need.

To better understand the impact of the Dario solution on the populations eligible for a GLP-1, Dario is conducting a series of studies looking at the related clinical outcomes of those members taking a GLP-1 and those without the medication. The first study presented at ATTD analyzed the data of members engaged in Dario's cardiometabolic solution to manage pre-diabetes, a condition that requires weight loss and regulation of A1c.

The study looked at the data of 6,963 members living with pre-diabetes who used Dario's smart blood glucose meter alongside weight tracking to track their clinical measurements and engage in digital activities such as meal tagging.

Results included a 6.38% reduction in weight for members with a baseline BMI of 30 and above and an overall reduction in blood glucose levels, with average blood glucose levels remaining below 140 mg/dL for one year. Notably, users who consistently engaged in meal tagging activities, with an average frequency exceeding five times per month, experienced statistically significant and stronger reductions in average weight. The results are significant for people living with pre-diabetes, showing the self-management of pre-diabetes with a single digital platform can drive the behavior change necessary to reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

"We are thrilled with the results on Dario's ability to meaningfully impact the clinical measures associated with pre-diabetes, helping our members adopt the healthier behaviors necessary to reduce their risks of Type 2 diabetes. This data clearly shows the value of a single approach to supporting the weight loss and blood glucose improvements needed to help make those changes possible," said Yifat Hershcovitz, PhD, Vice President of Clinical and Scientific Affairs at Dario.

"Reducing the risk of Type 2 diabetes is incredibly important to help lower the risk of progression to the more serious and costly disease of Type 2 diabetes and requires a holistic approach. Dario's ability to deliver digital behavior change with an integrated solution across clinical and behavioral needs is a powerful combination that delivers results for our members and our partners," said Omar Manejwala, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Dario.

Improving awareness of influenza (flu) vaccines in members with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes

A second Dario study presented at ATTD evaluated the effectiveness of Dario's digital health solution as a means to improve flu vaccine awareness and rates. To conduct the analysis, a group of 64,904 Dario members with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes were randomly assigned to one of three test groups assigned to receive flu vaccine nudge intervention messaging: a previously published intervention of one message a month; an adapted intervention with revised cadence of 2 – 3 messages a month based on Dario platform user experience; and a group with no intervention (Control).

Members who received messages as part of the first two test groups, both the published intervention group and the adapted intervention group receiving more frequent communications, showed a higher self-reported rate of flu vaccinations versus the control group. Those members in the adapted intervention group demonstrated a higher self-reported follow-through vaccination rate. This group also reported significantly greater awareness of the risks of influenza and greater recollection of educational content.

Overall, the study signals that digital health platforms with an established relationship in existing member bases can play an effective role in supporting flu vaccination campaigns and outcomes.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the potential benefits to be realized through its digital platform for pre-diabetes patients. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

mary@dariohealth.com

+1-312-593-4280

DarioHealth Investor Relations Contact

Kat Parella

Investor Relations Manager

+315-378-6922

Media Contact:

Scott Stachowiak

[email protected]

+1-646-942-5630

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.