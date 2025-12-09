New Research from Girl Scouts of the USA Finds Girls Turn to Screens Out of Boredom and Fear of Missing Out

Ahead of winter break, Girl Scouts urges families to establish healthy digital boundaries, as study also finds girls have a hard time getting parents' attention because they're on their phones

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families prepare for winter break, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) is sounding the alarm: more than half (56%) of girls, ages 5 to 13, are spending time online to fight boredom, with many (52%) feeling overlooked as parents remain glued to their own devices. New research released today highlights the need for families to reset digital habits and model healthier online behavior this season.

The data shows that although screens provide opportunities for creativity, learning and friendship, many girls also feel pressured to stay plugged in to keep up with trends and conversations. GSUSA urges families to use the break to reset routines and create more intentional moments of connection.

"This research is an important reminder to parents, caregivers and girls whose first instinct — conscious or not — is often to reach for a device," said Bonnie Barczykowski, CEO of GSUSA. "We know the power of real, in-person connection, and we also know the risks when girls spend too much time online comparing themselves to others or developing unhealthy habits. When girls and their families have extra time on their hands over the break, remember it's okay to slow down. Embrace it and choose activities that spark curiosity, build resilience and support girls' well-being."

There is pressure and a pull to be online because girls don't want to miss out, but they're also online because they're bored.

Nearly all girls (97%) are spending time online, with 43% of girls ages 8 to13 browsing for 3 or more hours a day. Even at ages 5 to 7, more than half of girls (58%) are spending daily time online. 51% of girls ages 11–13 feel they must be online or they'll miss out on things their friends are talking about. By comparison, only 21% of girls ages 5–7 and 31% of girls ages 8–10 feel that same pressure. Among Hispanic girls, this is even more pronounced: 56% of girls ages 11–13 and 40% of girls ages 8–10 feel they need to be online to avoid missing out.

Findings on Girls' Digital Habits Across Age and Identity Group Black girls report spending more time online—and show strong digital self-awareness at an early age. Half of Black girls ages 5–7 already recognize that their online behavior could impact them later in life, a number that rises sharply with age (62% at ages 8–10 and 79% at ages 11–13). Many Black girls also spend significant time online daily: 70% of 5–7-year-olds go online at least once a day, with 42% of girls ages 8–10 and 65% of girls ages 11–13 spending three or more hours online outside of schoolwork.

Girls Say They Struggle for Their Parents' Attention Screens aren't just a kids' issue, as 52% of girls say they have trouble getting a parent's attention because the parent is on their phone. This jumps to 64% among girls ages 8–10. Black girls report this less frequently (45%), including just 35% of Black girls ages 5–7.



Girl Scouts programs, like the Be Internet Awesome Family Challenge , offer activities families can do together — helping everyone use technology more intentionally, both individually and as a family. With support from Google, the curriculum is available on the Girl Scouts' Raising Awesome Girls website to ensure that troop leaders, parents, and young girls are provided with the resources to help them engage civically in a digital age and safely consume online content.

Survey Methodology

The Girl Scouts Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research to 1,000 U.S. girls ages 5 to 13, with an oversample to a total sample size of 500 Black girls ages 5-13 and 500 Hispanic girls ages 5-13, between June 3rd and June 16th, 2025, using an email invitation and an online survey. The data has been weighted.

