New Research from HACE with Nearly 1,000 Respondents Reveals the Real Cost of the Latino Leadership Gap -- and a Proven Path to Close It

Two Spring 2026 research papers reframe senior underrepresentation as a conversion problem, not a pipeline problem — and tie the solution directly to business growth, retention, and market performance

CHICAGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE) today released findings from two landmark research collaborations that reframe one of corporate America's most persistent talent challenges: why Latino leaders stall at the director-to-VP transition—and what organizations gain by solving it.

The Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE) announces the release of two Spring 2026 research papers that reframe senior underrepresentation as a conversion problem, not a pipeline problem. One of them is called "The Growth Case," co-authored by Ana Ceppi of Multicultural Growth Partners and HACE CEO Patricia Mota. This Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE) Spring 2026 research paper is called "Breaking Barriers from the Inside Out," authored by Dr. Marlene Graffe-Gonzalez in collaboration with the HACE Leadership Research Institute.

The first report, Breaking Barriers from the Inside Out, authored by Dr. Marlene Graffe-Gonzalez in collaboration with the HACE Leadership Research Institute, draws on a neuroscience-informed study of 518 Latino middle managers and executive interviews to identify where and why advancement momentum breaks down.

The second report, The Growth Case, co-authored by Ana Ceppi of Multicultural Growth Partners and HACE CEO Patricia Mota, combines six years of research with HACE's proprietary 2025 survey of 394 professionals—demonstrating that closing the leadership gap is not just an equity issue, but a business growth imperative.

Together, the research introduces a powerful dual perspective: one report diagnoses why leaders stall, revealing a critical "conversion gap" where readiness fails to translate into recognized leadership; the other proves why closing that gap matters, highlighting the significant market, workforce, and economic opportunity lost when multicultural talent is not fully activated at scale.

From Barriers to Growth: Converting Leadership into Enterprise Impact

Despite decades of investment, Latinos represent ~20% of the workforce but only ~5% of executive roles. The gap widens at the most critical leadership levels.

"We've spent years building the pipeline," said Patricia Mota, President and CEO of HACE. "What this research makes clear is that the pipeline is not the problem—the transition is. And that is a system design issue, not a talent deficit."

The research identifies five key patterns driving stalled advancement, including the role of high-pressure moments where leaders must demonstrate visibility, confidence, and executive presence.

Breaking Barriers from the Inside Out identifies five recurring patterns — what the research calls "transition findings" — that explain why proven leaders fail to convert readiness into recognized executive legitimacy, one example includes: Performance Under Pressure: 82% of survey respondents reported confidence in their ability to perform at the next level — yet 68% described hesitation in the exact high-stakes moments where advancement decisions are made.

The Business Case Has Never Been Stronger

The opportunity is significant:

Latino buying power exceeds $3T and is projected to reach $5.1T by 2030

U.S. Latino GDP is $4.1T — the world's fifth-largest economy

Latinos are the fastest-growing workforce demographic

Yet, 67% of Latino professionals report never receiving culturally grounded leadership training—despite rating its importance at the highest level.

"The demand exists. The supply does not," said Ana Ceppi. "The organization that solves this will earn something money alone cannot buy: loyalty."

HACE's research introduces a critical new insight—the "Loyalty Bridge"—showing that culturally grounded leadership development directly increases retention, engagement, and organizational commitment

A Framework for Enterprise Action

Together, the reports provide both a diagnostic and a roadmap:

A Leadership Transition Architecture to identify where advancement stalls

to identify where advancement stalls A Cultural Elasticity™ framework to unlock performance through cultural intelligence

HACE is positioned as the delivery infrastructure for both frameworks. Program outcomes include an average promotion rate of approximately 17% within six months of completion — rising to 80% within two years for participants in advanced leadership programs.

"The organizations that will lead in the next decade will not be those with the broadest pipelines," Mota said. "They will be the ones that most effectively convert middle-layer capability into recognized executive leadership — and that reflects the markets and communities they serve."

About HACE

The Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement is a national nonprofit dedicated to the employment, development, and advancement of Latino professionals. With a network of over 150,000 and through leadership programs, research, and strategic partnerships, HACE empowers organizations and individuals to build inclusive, high-performing workplaces.

www.HACEonline.org

MEDIA CONTACT

Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE)

[email protected] • (312) 435-0498 • www.HACEonline.org

SOURCE Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE)