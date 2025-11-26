New Research from team.blue Finds Small Businesses in Europe Want to Embrace Digital Tools and AI, But Struggle to Know Where to Begin

More than 8,000 businesses were surveyed to understand the level of digital maturity and their journey to adoption

Responses reveal that lack of clarity, confidence, and trusted guidance are the true barrier to AI and digital adoption, with older businesses struggling most

GHENT, Belgium, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, team.blue, a leading provider of digital solutions for businesses and entrepreneurs, has released a new report which analyses the digital maturity of European small businesses revealing that while many are eager to adopt digital and AI tools, they are held back not by resistance but by uncertainty. One of the clearest indicators: 30% of small businesses say they don't know which digital tools they should be using, and more than 1 in 4 say they lack the skills or knowledge to get started. For older businesses, the gap is even more pronounced, with reluctance to adopt AI rising above 60% among those operating for more than a decade.

"Technology, especially AI, has outpaced the capacity of many small businesses to keep up," said Claudio Corbetta, Group CEO of team.blue. "What we're seeing isn't a gap in ambition or motivation, it's a gap in comprehension and perception. Small businesses understand that AI has the potential be transformative, but the current eco system too often assumes a level of digital fluency that simply isn't there yet. When we simplify the path and make tools genuinely usable, AI stops being intimidating and starts becoming a catalyst for creativity, efficiency and growth. The opportunity isn't just to help small businesses adopt AI, but to empower them to shape what's possible with it."

Confusion, Complexity and Confidence are Barriers to Adoption

The team.blue Digital Maturity Report - based on insights from over 8,000 European companies in over 30 countries - shows that small businesses are overwhelmed by digital choice.

30% don't know which digital tools to use.

don't know which digital tools to use. 26% say they lack digital skills or confidence.

say they lack digital skills or confidence. 1 in 5 cite time and resource constraints as their biggest barrier.

The report shows that small businesses are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of digital choices and unclear pathways. Many report that digital technology feels complex and time-consuming, with one in five citing a lack of time or resources as a barrier to adoption.

What's more, on average, small businesses rate their confidence in choosing and using digital tools at just 6 out of 10.

AI Adoption Is Growing, but Trust and Clarity Hold Businesses Back

AI is gaining traction, with nearly one in five businesses using it extensively and another third experimenting with it. Yet a quarter of respondents say they have no plans to use AI, a stance heavily concentrated among older, more established businesses (60%). Trust remains a major impediment: almost half trust AI less than human-led work, citing concerns around data security, accuracy, and brand voice.

Interestingly, while just over half of respondents believe AI will make them more competitive, more than 22% feel they still don't know enough to move on the subject.

Guidance Is Essential for SMB Digital Maturity

The strongest demand from small businesses is not for new technology but for clearer, simpler support, with 26% stating that they don't have the skills or knowledge in this area.

Half of respondents say step-by-step guidance would help them advance their digital capability, with 42% needing advice on what tools to use and 38% valuing related training and workshops.

"Digital tools only matter when they empower the people behind them," said Jonas Dhaenens, founder and president of team.blue. "Our focus is on making that experience more accessible and secure, because the prosperity of small businesses directly shapes the vitality of our communities."

The report was developed in partnership with team.blue brands SuperHosting, Simply.com, Loopia, Combell, Names.co.uk, LCN, Guru UKDedicated, Catalyst2, Register 365, LetsHost, Hosting Ireland, Webnode, Nominalia, Webempresa, Webnode, Raidboxes, TransIP and SimplyBook.me. The full report can be found here.

About team.blue

team.blue is a leading AI-powered digital enabler for businesses and entrepreneurs across Europe (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and United Kingdom). The company serves more than 3,3m SMB customers. team.blue is a one-stop partner for web hosting, domains, e-commerce, online compliance, lead generation and application solutions, supported by more than 3600+ experts. team.blue's vision is to make online business success simpler with the intelligence of AI at every step.

