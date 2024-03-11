A lush leap into lawn care: social media sparks homeowner enthusiasm per a new survey

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGreen, the largest provider of lawn care services in the U.S., has announced the results of a new survey conducted in collaboration with OnePoll to understand the impact of social media on homeowners' lawn care decisions, including what is currently trending, how consumers are adding these trends to their home and more.

New research from TruGreen highlights social media as a primary inspiration driver for homeowners’ yards

"With spring around the corner, homeowners are eager to quickly embrace emerging yard trends, and they also recognize how quintessential a healthy, well-maintained lawn is," said Marc Mayer, Director of Technical Operations at TruGreen. "89% of respondents agree that the foundation of an attractive yard is a healthy lawn, and that's where we come in. TruGreen stands at the forefront of the industry, ensuring that every yard we tend to serves as the perfect foundation for homeowners to add flourishes of their unique style."

Key findings of the survey include:

Social media serves as primary source of inspiration for homeowners' yards. 40% of American homeowners are looking to social for yard and landscaping content – with YouTube (60%), Facebook (57%), and Pinterest (56%) being the platforms most heavily utilized. When homeowners aren't searching on social, they're turning to popular sources, such as HGTV and Better Homes & Gardens for inspiration.

40% of American homeowners are looking to social for yard and landscaping content – with YouTube (60%), Facebook (57%), and Pinterest (56%) being the platforms most heavily utilized. When homeowners aren't searching on social, they're turning to popular sources, such as HGTV and Better Homes & Gardens for inspiration. Instagram becomes reality. 47% of Americans have already made a change to their yard based on a social trend; 61% of those did so within six weeks of seeing the inspiration on their social channels.

47% of Americans have already made a change to their yard based on a social trend; 61% of those did so within six weeks of seeing the inspiration on their social channels. Homeowners will continue to invest in trends that will spruce up their yards. This year, 58% of respondents are planning to make updates to their yard, with 39% allocating budgets of up to $499 for improvements. These enhancements include planting flowers (40%), improving the look and health of their lawn (27%), and planting bushes, shrubs, or trees (25%). The top three investments aligned with the most anticipated outdoor trends for 2024, as identified by homeowners.

This year, 58% of respondents are planning to make updates to their yard, with 39% allocating budgets of up to for improvements. These enhancements include planting flowers (40%), improving the look and health of their lawn (27%), and planting bushes, shrubs, or trees (25%). The top three investments aligned with the most anticipated outdoor trends for 2024, as identified by homeowners. Say goodbye to nostalgia, 2024 will bring the return of traditional yard aesthetics. Last year we saw Barbiecore gardening, vertical gardens, and more; this year, 21% of polled homeowners believe a traditional lawn aesthetic – timeless trees and plants – will be the most popular yard aesthetic, followed by modern (13%), and minimalist (12%).

"The important thing to note here is that not only are these trends circulating rapidly on social, but homeowners are also making changes to their space – not just seeing and scrolling," continued Mayer. "As they look to implement changes based on what's trending on social media, TruGreen can help homeowners save time and money by educating and guiding them as to which trends under consideration may be beneficial to achieving a healthy lawn, and which may be more of a hinderance than a help."

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans with a yard/lawn was commissioned by TruGreen between January 30 and February 5, 2024. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, who employs members of the Market Research Society and has corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

For more information about TruGreen, visit TruGreen.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About TruGreen

Founded in 1973, TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care treatment provider, providing lawn, tree and shrub and pest services focused on exceeding its customers' needs. The company operates more than 290 locations across the United States and Canada, with more than 14,000 employees. TruGreen is the partner with the local, tailored solutions and science-driven expertise needed to help each outdoor living space look and feel its very best. For 50 years, TruGreen has stayed committed to making its customers' outdoor living space a place they can be proud of. For more information about TruGreen, visit TruGreen.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and X.

SOURCE TruGreen