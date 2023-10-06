Survey Highlights Americans' Reactions to Creepy Crawlers, TruGreen® Reports

Nearly half of American homeowners can recall a notable encounter with an uninvited critter

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGreen®, the nation's leading lawn care company whose services also include pest control, and OnePoll conducted a survey to understand American homeowners' feelings towards unwanted pests and bugs.

The survey highlighted several primary conclusions, including:

  • Spiders aren't so scary to homeowners. Whether found inside or outside the home, beetles, centipedes and cockroaches take the top spot as creepiest crawlers to be removed or squished. Surprisingly, spiders are less often subject to the same fate, whether found indoors (16%) or outdoors (11%).
  • Homeowners' reactions to critters can evoke a strong, vivid emotional response. A majority of homeowners, specifically 56%, express outright frustration, while there's a close tie among those feeling fear, disgust, and anxiety – each registering at 39%.
  • The likelihood of taking action against creepy crawlers hinges largely on two factors: its appearance and where it is found. More than half of Americans (56%) make the choice to squish based on the bug or pest's appearance, while an equal percentage consider the potential harm these creatures could inflict on their children, pets, and homes.
  • Preparing food = worst scenario for encountering pests. A majority of Americans agree that discovering an uninvited pest while cooking is the worst-case scenario. A close second is the unsettling scenario of stumbling upon an unexpected bug while on the verge of sleeping (23%). On the other hand, some believe that the living room (16%) or the shower (12%) are the most undesired spots for such encounters.
  • Social media squashes traditional advice. Americans depend heavily on social media channels like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube for information on bugs and pest control with a staggering 97% compared to books, home improvement stores, or their family and friends.
  • Professionals are a go-to resource. More than half of the respondents (68%) said they would hire a professional for bug or pest issue and concerns, and 20% would rather "phone a friend" to squish the bug or pest than do it themselves.

"With the arrival of the spooky season, Americans agree that there's nothing more unsettling than encountering a pest in your home," said Jeremy McReynolds, TruGreen's Pest Control Expert. "Between Halloween-themed creepy crawler décor adorning every neighborhood and bracing for the chill of the season that drives pests indoors, it's no surprise that nearly half (48%) of Americans experience the most pests/bugs at home during the autumn and winter seasons. To protect your home and the well-being of your family, it's best to enlist the expertise of a professional to proactively keep unwelcome intruders from gaining entry."

TruGreen's Mosquito Defense and Outdoor Nuisance Pest Control programs provide a comprehensive approach via prevention and population control to protect against unwanted pests that reside outdoors, while the Perimeter Pest Control program targets other unwanted bugs and insects and reduces their ability to become a problem inside the home. In addition, with its TruGreen Guarantee, TruGreen will gladly visit your property as needed between scheduled visits to ensure your satisfaction.

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 American homeowners/renters with a yard/lawn was commissioned by TruGreen between August 11 and August 14, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

For more information about TruGreen, its services, or the new survey, please visit TruGreen.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About TruGreen 
Founded in 1973, TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider, providing lawn, tree and shrub and pest services focused on exceeding its customers' needs. The company operates more than 290 locations across the United States and Canada, with more than 14,000 employees. TruGreen is the partner with the local, tailored solutions and science-driven expertise needed to help each outdoor living space look and feel its very best. For 50 years, TruGreen has stayed committed to making its customers' outdoor living space a place they can be proud of. For more information about TruGreen, visit TruGreen.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and X.

