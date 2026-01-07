New Research from VoCoVo Reveals Growing Gap Between Retail AI Ambitions and Consumer Trust

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VoCoVo , the retail in-store team communications specialists, today released In-store Intelligence: AI's Role in Retail's Human Touch, which examines how artificial intelligence is reshaping the in-store shopping experience, and highlights the growing misalignment between retailers' and consumers' experiences, expectations, and results.

The report is based on a survey of 250 U.S. retail decision-makers and 500 U.S. consumers, who shopped in-store within the last 12 months. The findings show that while retailers are rapidly adopting AI to address labor shortages, rising costs, and theft, consumers remain focused on speed, service quality, and transparency. But, they may not always want it to come from AI, as their trust and comfort with the technology, particularly in physical store environments, is more apprehensive.

AI is increasingly embedded into brick-and-mortar retail operations, powering checkout optimization, inventory visibility, loss prevention, and collaboration. Retailers overwhelmingly see efficiency gains as critical, with 94% citing operational improvements as important and more than 70% either already using or planning to implement AI within the next year. Reducing checkout time, improving inventory accuracy, and easing labor workload were cited as the top investment drivers.

Consumers, however, judge AI by its impact on their experience. Faster checkout was cited as the most desired improvement by 42% of shoppers, followed by easier product navigation and increased availability of staff. More than half of consumers said poor or unhelpful service is the top reason they would not return to a store, underscoring the continued importance of human support in the in-store journey.

"It is well understood that retailers and their teams are under real and sustained pressures. New and innovative technologies, like AI, are being implemented to release some of the pressure and recalibrate retail operating models. What this research shows is simple: technology must be deployed with a clear human purpose if it is to create sustainable impact and value," says Beth Worrall, CEO at VoCoVo. "In today's retail store environment, AI is most effective when it helps colleagues act with speed and confidence, stay connected and informed, and deliver better service - without eroding consumer trust."

The report concludes that the future of U.S. retail will not be fully automated nor purely human-led. Instead, success will depend on balance: AI that accelerates operations, colleagues who provide reassurance and connection, and clear communication that builds trust. Retailers that focus on reducing friction, supporting staff, and being transparent about how technology is used will be best positioned to strengthen customer relationships and long-term loyalty.

To learn more about VoCoVo's findings, the full In-store Intelligence: AI's Role in Retail's Human Touch is available for download at https://www.vocovo.com/en-US/AI-Report

About VoCoVo

VoCoVo is a voice technology innovator dedicated to meeting the current and future needs of the global retail industry. From independent convenience stores to the world's biggest retail organizations, VoCoVo's suite of solutions enables team members within any retail environment to actively contribute to a store's success. They enable real-time team collaboration in retail through lightweight headsets, supporting group talk, one-on-one conversations, telephony integration, and call points for seamless store operations.

VoCoVo is based in Oxford, England, and Chicago, U.S., and is used by 30 tier 1 global retailers across 21 countries, including the UK, U.S., and across mainland Europe. VoCoVo has ranked 5th in the Sunday Times Tech Track 100, alongside 99 of the UK's fastest-growing private tech companies.

For more information, visit https://www.vocovo.com

SOURCE VoCoVo