New Research Funding Opportunities Available from NORD

Alveolar Capillary Dysplasia with Misalignment of the Pulmonary Veins (ACD/MPV) – One (1) grant of up to $50,000 U.S. for scientific and/or clinical research studies related to Alveolar Capillary Dysplasia with Misalignment of the Pulmonary Veins (ACD/MPV).

Appendix Cancer and Pseudomyxoma Peritonei (PMP) – Two (2) grants of up to $50,000 U.S. for scientific and/or clinical research studies related to Appendix Cancer and/or Pseudomyxoma Peritonei (PMP).

Familial Hypercholesterolemia – One (1) grant of up to $50,000 U.S. for scientific and/or clinical research studies related to Familial Hypercholesterolemia.

Malonic Aciduria – One (1) grant of up to $80,000 U.S. for scientific and/or clinical research studies related to Familial Hypercholesterolemia.

New-Onset Refractory Status Epilepticus (NORSE) and Febrile Infection-Related Epilepsy Syndrome (FIRES) – Grant(s) of up to $100,000 U.S. for scientific research studies related to New-Onset Refractory Status Epilepticus (NORSE) and/or Febrile Infection-Related Epilepsy Syndrome (FIRES).

PACS1-Related Syndrome (Schuurs-Hoeijmakers Syndrome) – One (1) grant of up to $45,000 U.S. for scientific and/or clinical research studies related to PACS1-Related Syndrome (Schuurs-Hoeijmakers Syndrome).

Primary Orthostatic Tremor - One (1) grant of up to $41,000 U.S. for scientific and/or clinical research studies related to Primary Orthostatic Tremor.

NORD encourages all U.S. and international researchers interested in studying one or more of these diseases to click here to review the full application guidelines detailed in the request for proposals.

NORD's Rare Disease Research Grant Program provides seed funding to academic scientists for translational or clinical studies related to the development of potential new diagnostics or treatments for rare disease. Over the years, NORD grants have led to the development of two FDA-approved treatments and numerous journal articles. More than 150 grants have been awarded nearing $7 million in approved funding since the program's launch in 1989.

"We are so thankful for the generous support of our donors year after year," said Vanessa Boulanger, NORD's Director of Research Programs. "Community-funded grants play a pivotal role in accelerating foundational and innovative research for rare conditions. By building strong partnerships within the community and with leading scientific experts, NORD fosters collaboration, so that together, we drive the development of discoveries that save lives."

Grants are made possible by allies in the rare disease community that have generously donated into NORD's research fund. Each year, Lundbeck raises awareness and support, in partnership with NORD, through their annual Raise Your Hand Campaign, which runs during the month of February to support Rare Disease Day. We are proud to acknowledge Lundbeck's charitable donation for NORD's 2018 Rare Disease Research Grant cycle.

For more information about NORD's Rare Disease Research Grant Program and rare disease research funding opportunities, visit: http://rarediseases.org/research.

About the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD)®

The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD)® is the leading independent advocacy organization representing all patients and families affected by rare diseases. NORD is committed to the identification, treatment and cure of the 7,000 rare diseases that affect 30 million Americans, or 1 in every 10 people. NORD began as a small group of patient advocates that formed a coalition to unify and mobilize support to pass the Orphan Drug Act of 1983. For more than 35 years, NORD has led the way in voicing the needs of the rare disease community, driving supportive policies and education, advancing medical research, and providing patient and family services for those who need them most. NORD represents more than 270 disease-specific member organizations and their communities and collaborates with many other organizations in specific causes of importance to the rare disease patient community. www.rarediseases.org.

