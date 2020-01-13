New Research Helps Redefine The Role Of Government Actions On Autonomous Truck Testing

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) today released new research that identifies both the positive and negative impacts associated with numerous government policies, programs and regulations that target autonomous truck development and testing. ATRI's study proposes a framework by which autonomous truck standards could be developed.

This study was identified as the top research priority for the industry by ATRI's Research Advisory Committee in 2018.

More specifically, the report documents the dozens of local, state and federal activities that guide and regulate autonomous truck activities. While most attempt to create a framework for the safe testing of autonomous trucks, the myriad state and local activities ultimately impede the creation of a seamless and standardized autonomous truck (AT) network. Even those government rules that ostensibly support autonomous truck development often are too prescriptive to generate meaningful outcomes. For example, multiple vendors highlight Level 4 testing, even though regulations require constant control of the vehicles by both drivers and onboard engineers – making it difficult for motor carrier executives to accurately assess the real value of ATs.

"The pace of technology development in the autonomous truck sphere is moving at lightning speed," said Jeff Reed, Skyline Transportation President and chair of the ATA Automated Truck Subcommittee. "Our industry needs states to collaborate on seamless policies and regulations, and we need more proactive federal guidance on AT development. Government activities at all levels must be dynamic enough to address the constantly evolving technology landscape."

You can download the report – Redefining the Role of Government Activities in Automated Trucking – from ATRI's website at TruckingResearch.org.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute

