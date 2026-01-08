New Research Highlights Distinct Support for Immune-Balancing Activity in Lion's Mane Mushroom Mycelium as Compared to Fruiting Body Extracts

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research published in the peer-reviewed science journal, Immuno, reports that Hericium erinaceus (Lion's Mane) off-the-shelf mushroom mycelium-based products may have distinct advantages when compared to hot water extracted fruiting body products.*

The study, "Calm Under Challenge: Immune-Balancing and Stress-Quenching Effects of Hericium erinaceus Mycelium in Human Immune Cells," conducted by researchers at Fungi Perfecti, LLC, evaluated the transcriptomic- and protein-level effects of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ Lion's Mane mushroom mycelium in cultured human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) and compared select outcomes of these evaluations with a commercially available fruiting body extract marketed for high β-glucan content.

This side-by-side comparison demonstrated distinct differences in the patterns of immune signaling activity and engagement of cellular stress–response pathways in human immune cells, using state-of-the-art in vitro tests, which are commonly used in screening products before conducting clinical studies.*

Overall, the findings suggest that Lion's Mane mushroom mycelium supports a more measured, regulated immune response under cellular stress, unlike the hot water-based fruiting body extract. Under simulated immune challenge conditions, the mushroom mycelium product was associated with support for modulation of select inflammatory cytokines alongside increased expression of immune-regulatory mediators, suggesting a context-dependent immune response profile distinct from broad immune stimulation.*

According to the authors, Host Defense Lion's Mane mushroom mycelium powder supported a broad range of immune- and oxidative stress–related pathways while exhibiting comparatively lower inflammatory signaling than the fruiting body extract at baseline in vitro.*

Upon revealing the global gene expression patterns elicited by Host Defense Lion's Mane in cultured human immune cells, the researchers sought further substantiation, revealing clear immune promoting effects across multiple cytokine proteins alongside further support through functional antioxidant assays.*

Ultimately, these distinct yet complementary assays pointed to the same conclusion: Host Defense mushroom mycelium offers a "calm under challenge" effect, whereas the fruiting body extract produced a divergent cytokine signaling response under the same experimental conditions—revealing that different H. erinaceus materials can engage immune pathways in materially different ways.*

"These findings reinforce that Lion's Mane is not a monolithic ingredient category," said Chase Beathard, PhD, MBA, Associate Director of Research and Development at Fungi Perfecti and corresponding author and principal investigator of the study. "Our data indicate that Lion's Mane mushroom mycelium engages immune regulatory and cellular stress–response pathways through multiple complementary mechanisms, and that tissue type, cultivation, and extraction methods meaningfully influence biological outcomes—an important consideration for product development, substantiation, and safety evaluation."*

The authors emphasize that the findings are preclinical and based on in-vitro models, and that further investigation, including human clinical research, is needed to better understand how these mechanisms translate to consumer use.

About Fungi Perfecti, LLC—Makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™:

Fungi Perfecti, LLC is a family-owned company founded by internationally renowned mycologist Paul Stamets, who launched Host Defense Mushrooms under Fungi Perfecti with the goal of building a bridge between people and fungi. Host Defense is now a leading mushroom supplement brand in the U.S., specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements designed to support human health. Its product line reflects the company's commitment to sustainability, scientific integrity, research, and education.*

Fungi Perfecti has become synonymous with cutting-edge mycological research and solutions—from water filtration (mycofiltration) and ecological rehabilitation (mycoremediation) to combating Colony Collapse Disorder in bees. A Certified B Corporation, Fungi Perfecti is third-party designated as Climate Positive, offsetting 110% of its carbon emissions, and is a certified Leading Living Wage Employer. Follow Host Defense and Fungi Perfecti on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Journal reference:

Doar, E., Kishiyama, J., Bair, Z. J., & Beathard, C. (2025). Calm Under Challenge: Immune-Balancing and Stress-Quenching Effects of Hericium erinaceus Mycelium in Human Immune Cells. Immuno, 6(1), 2. https://doi.org/10.3390/immuno6010002

