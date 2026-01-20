New research identifies construction skilled labor gap as a major barrier to post-disaster rebuilding

With 40% of the current construction workforce set to retire by 2031, the research highlights how a shrinking talent pool creates an economic lag in disaster-affected regions and underscores the need for initiatives like the Foundation's Path to Pro program, which offers accessible pathways to those pursuing a career in the construction trades.

Key insights from the survey include:

Roughly one-third of adults (36%) say their communities have been affected by a natural disaster in the last five years.

Of those rebuilding after a disaster, more than half (52%) believe the recovery process has taken longer than expected.

78% of residents in regions recently impacted by disasters, such as Los Angeles, Texas, North Carolina, Tampa, Florida, Ohio and Kentucky, noted challenges with long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts.

The findings are confirmed by the industry: While more than half of professional contractors (Pros) surveyed said there have been challenges with hiring skilled labor, this number increases to 60% for those who've worked on disaster recovery projects.

More about the findings across all communities surveyed can be found here.

"We are seeing a clear trend where disaster-impacted communities are experiencing delays in long-term recovery and the rebuilding process, with the lack of available labor being one of the primary issues," said Erin Izen, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "Our Path to Pro program will help ensure the workforce is there to meet the demand when a community is rebuilding what they've lost."

To help tackle this nationwide challenge, The Home Depot Foundation is advancing its Path to Pro workforce development initiatives. Examples include:

In 2026, the Path to Pro Education Grants program, which has been in place to support rebuilding following the Southern California wildfires, will expand to all 50 states so that construction trade programs nationwide, including those within K-12 schools, community and technical colleges, and nonprofits, can purchase equipment and tools or remodel training spaces for students pursuing careers in the skilled trades.

As part of the $3 million committed in 2025 to Southern California wildfire recovery, the Foundation continues to offer Path to Pro Scholarships to students in the region, in partnership with SkillPointe Foundation. These scholarships award $2,500 to students within 60 miles of Los Angeles who are pursuing post-secondary education in construction-related roles. So far, more than 70 scholarships have been awarded in addition to hundreds awarded to students through the Foundation's ongoing national scholarship program.

Through a $1 million partnership with Team Rubicon, the Foundation is supporting a workforce development pilot that provides veterans and other volunteers with Home Builders Institute (HBI)'s industry-recognized PACT credentials, creating a mobile corps of skilled volunteers ready to stabilize housing in disaster zones.

"As an organization focused on community resilience, before, during and after disasters, Team Rubicon feels the impact of the increasing gap in skilled trades workers," said Danica Deming, vice president of Workforce Development for Team Rubicon. "Investing in skilled trades training alongside partners like The Home Depot Foundation is essential for building both strong communities and storm-resistant housing."

The Home Depot Foundation's Path to Pro program launched in 2018 with a $50 million commitment to train the next generation of skilled tradespeople and address the growing labor shortage in the U.S. Through its national nonprofit partnerships, Path to Pro provides extensive free certification programs, youth engagement initiatives, and, on the business side, entry-level training and support for finding construction jobs through the free Path to Pro Network. Find out more about the program here.

The online survey of 6,348 U.S. adults was conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of The Home Depot Foundation between November 26 and December 17, 2025.

